The Joyce Presents Maya Beiser & Wendy Whelan In NY Premiere Of THE DAY

The Joyce Theater Foundation presents the New York premiere of THE DAY, the highly-collaborative new evening-length work from Maya Beiser, Lucinda Childs, David Lang, and Wendy Whelan, from October 22-27 at The Joyce Theater. The four artistic geniuses involved have created this exploration of life and beyond through the shared language of music and dance. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$75, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

Joining forces across artistic genres, four creative minds at the top of their disciplines bring their individual mastery to the highly-collaborative work THE DAY. World-renowned cellist Maya Beiser joins beloved former NYC Ballet principal dancer and current Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan on stage for a soul-stirring evening choreographed by seminal dance maker Lucinda Childs, set to the compositions of Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lang. Exploring two journeys-mortal life and the eternal, post-mortal soul-THE DAY is a momentous melding of artistic icons that is at once introspective and revealing, examining the way we remember our lives and what happens to our soul and stories when we leave this earthly world behind.

Maya Beiser (Cellist) is a 2015 United States Artists Distinguished Fellow in Music; a 2017 Mellon Distinguished Visiting Artist at MIT Center for Art, Science & Technology; and a Presenting Artist at the inaugural CultureSummit, held in 2017 in Abu Dhabi. Reinventing solo cello performance in the mainstream arena, Maya has been a featured performer on the world's most prestigious stages, including Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Brooklyn Academy of Music, John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Royal Albert Hall, Sydney Opera House, and the Beijing Festival, among many others. She has appeared with many top orchestras, including Detroit Symphony, BBC Concert Orchestra, Boston Pops, Sydney Symphony, China Philharmonic, and Swedish Chamber Orchestra. Maya's vast discography includes eleven solo albums and work as a soloist on many film soundtracks, including M. Night Shyamalan's The Happening and After Earth,The Great Debaters, Blood Diamond, and Snow White and the Huntsman.

Wendy Whelan (Dancer) was recently appointed Associate Artistic Director of New York City Ballet, following a three-decade career as a dancer with the company. In that time, she danced nearly all of the major Balanchine roles, worked closely with Jerome Robbins on many of his ballets, and originated roles in works by William Forsythe, Twyla Tharp, Alexei Ratmansky, Jorma Elo, Shen Wei, and Wayne McGregor. Her most notable choreographic collaboration was with Christopher Wheeldon, who created roles for Wendy in 13 of his ballets, including Polyphonia, Liturgy, and After the Rain. With Wheeldon's own company, Morphoses/The Wheeldon Company, Wendy also originated several roles, garnering Olivier Award and Critics Circle Award nominations for her work in 2007. She has been a guest artist with The Royal Ballet and the Kirov Ballet, and has performed all over the U.S., South America, Europe, and Asia. She received the Dance Magazine Award in 2007, an honorary Doctorate of Arts in 2009 from Bellarmine University, and both The Jerome Robbins Award and Bessie Award in 2011 for Sustained Achievement in Performance.

Lucinda Childs (Choreographer) began her career at the Judson Dance Theater in 1963. Since forming her company ten years later, she has created over fifty works, both solo and ensemble. In 1976, she was featured in the landmark avant-garde opera Einstein on the Beach by Philip Glass and Robert Wilson, for which she won an Obie Award. She subsequently appeared in a number of Wilson's productions, including I Was Sitting on My Patio This Guy Appeared I Thought I Was Hallucinating, Quartett, and White Raven, among others. In 1979, Childs choreographer one of her most enduring works, Dance, with music by Philip Glass, which continues to tour internationally and has been added to the repertory of the Lyon Opera Ballet. She has choreographed over thirty works for major ballet companies, including the Paris Opera Ballet and Les Ballets de Monte Carlo, as well as directing and choreographing a number of contemporary and 18-century operas. Childs holds the rank of Commandeur in France's Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, has received the Golden Lion award from the Venice Biennale and the Samuel H. Scripps American Dance Festival Award for Lifetime Achievement, and was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame of the National Museum of Dance.

David Lang (Composer) won the Pulitzer Prize for Music for his composition the little match girl passion, based on the Hans Christian Andersen story "The Little Match Girl." His extensive catalogue of opera, orchestra, chamber, and solo works make him one of America's most-performed composers. Lang's simple song #3, written as part of his score for Paolo Sorrentino's acclaimed film Youth, received numerous awards nominations in 2016, including the Academy Award and Golden Globe. His works have been performed around the globe by BBC Symphony, the International Contemporary Ensemble, New York Philharmonic, Boston Symphony, and Munich Chamber Orchestra, among many others. His music is regularly used for ballet and modern dance around the world, including Twyla Tharp, Paris Opera Ballet, New York City Ballet, Susan Marshall, and Nederlands Dans Theater. He is the recipient of numerous awards and honors, including Musical America's Composer of the Year, Carnegie Hall's Debs Composer's Chair, the Rome Prize, the BMW Music-Theater Prize, Bessie Award (1999, Susan Marshall's The Most Dangerous Room in the House), and Best Small Ensemble Performance Grammy Award in 2010 for the recording of the little match girl passion.





