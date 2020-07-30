The JOCUNDA FESTIVAL Presents A Virtual Play Reading Of AT ALL COST By Rashida Costa

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The JOCUNDA MUSIC, FILM & THEATRE FESTIVAL will present a virtual play reading of AT ALL COST by Rashida Costa and directed by Van Dirk Fisher on Sunday, August 2nd at 8PM EST.

Set in the South in 1945 after WWII, Wray Edmond, a Black soldier returns home in pursuit of a better life for his family and purchases a Casino after being denied the benefits of the G.I. Bill.

The cast includes: RUDOLPH SHAW as Wray Edmond, RASHIDA COSTA as Juanita Edmond, Amir Royale as Sunny Edmond, Henry Davis as Edison Brown, HELEN SANDERS as Grandma May, Arthur Brown as Mr. Hughes and Sharon Hope as IDA.

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_30AZQHC9SICXsAHlLiGC0A

Donation: $15.00 To benefit the Riant Theatre.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

There will be a TALK BACK afterwards with the Playwright and Cast after the reading. Van Dirk Fisher, Founder & Artistic Director of the Riant Theatre and producer of the JOCUNDA MUSIC, FILM & THEATRE FESTIVAL will be the moderator.

