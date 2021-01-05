The Infernal Company Presents INFERNAL by Misha Mullany

"Welcome one and all, all of you broken souls...to the Inferno" Infernal is a rock musical based on Dante's Inferno that explores consequences, remorse, and our own inescapable demons. Drawing from Dante's text, the Bible, Catholic Tradition, and Jewish Mysticism, in this coming of age story, heaven and hell are made human.

Stream the Standing Musical Debut of their 10 Song Concept Album on January 30th at 7 pm ET via YoutubeLive. Tickets are FREE and can be found at infernalthemusical.com

Infernal is a stage musical adapted for COVID audiences, to be enjoyed from the safety and comfort of your own home. So turn on your fireplace, light a pine-scented candle, and join them as they follow Lily's descent through the circles of Hell as she learns the price of her choices. What does it mean to be a good person? What happens when it's too late to save yourself? Will the devil seduce you too?

New York, NY- The Infernal Company is proud to present Infernal by Misha Mullany (Book, Lyrics, Co-Composer) and Brent Morden (Co-Composer, Orchestrator, Arranger). Misha Mullany is a recent graduate from NYU Tisch's Experimental Theatre Wing and has created everything from Digital Theatre to Devised Work, to Musical Theatre. Her writing focuses on playing with the relationship between traditional and experimental forms of theatre. Brent Morden is a recent graduate of Columbia University and an award-winning conductor in venues including Carnegie Hall. He has also written music and lyrics for two comedy musicals produced at Columbia University and assisted acclaimed music director Rob Fisher.

The cast features Chris Mauro (Unspoken Conversations, Paw Patrol Live! - Nat'l Tour), Julia Meadows (The Flea Theatre, 54 Below), Rachael Chau (Willow: A New Musical), Richard Coleman (Aida, Ragtime), Autumn Hitt (The Wild Party, Into the Woods), Hannah Duran (The Miracle of Christmas), Dylan Goike (Anne Frank: A Musical Off-Broadway), Patrick Cragin (HOW TO BE A VAMPIRE), Charmien Byrd (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Sweeney Todd), Ty-Gabriel Jones (Chaplin, Immersive Theatre Experience), and Katie Jay Hopkins (Theatre 68).

For more information, to get tickets, and for behind the scenes content, visit Infernalthemusical.com or follow @infernalthemusical on Instagram!