The Guerillas to Open Their 16th Season With SALT at the 2022 Ice Factory Festival

The Guerillas of Boston will take SALT, their most experimental work to New York's 2022 Ice Factory Festival. SALT is a monologue for soprano and electronics, in which an elder woman reflects on her salty life of feeling trapped in an abusive and loveless marriage, as she cooks soup for her husband and contemplates a way out. The newly expanded work features an electronic score composed by Bahar Royaee, is written and directed by Deniz Khateri, and plays for four performances Wednesday, August 17 through Saturday August 20, 2022 at 7:00PM in the New Ohio Theatre at 154 Christopher Street, #1E, New York, NY. The performance on Thursday, August 18, 2022 will live-stream at 7:00PM EDT and is then available on-demand throughout the rest of the festival. SALT is approximately 40 minutes in duration and sung in English. Tickets are $17-$20 and are available now at newohiotheatre.org/programs/ice-factory/salt/.

The music of SALT features otherworldly drones, traditional Iranian chanting, and experimental vocalizations that transport audiences into a surrealist story of a woman on the edge. The music fuses traditional Iranian music with a contemporary soundscape through an electronic sound design created from prerecorded and live processed vocalizations.

Highly stylized physicality from the performer draws from everyday gestures of cooking soup, such as stirring, pouring, chopping, grabbing objects, stillness, and movements from Iranian mourning rituals, abstracted through extreme shifts in physical duration, tempo, shape and size, while confined to a small area.

SALT features Guerilla Opera's co-founding artist and Artistic Director Aliana de la Guardia in dynamic solo performances with a compact but powerful creative team of Deniz Khateri (Writer, Director, and Animator), Nuozhou Wang (Video Projection Designer), and Keithlyn Parkman (Lighting Designer and Associate Producer).

The 2022 Ice Factory Festival is the 29th annual edition of an Obie Award-winning summer festival of new work hosted by the New Ohio Theatre. Every summer they invite the most exciting companies to present their latest projects in an environment of generosity, dialogue, and inspiration. The Ice Factory is a place where artists can take risks, try out new ideas, and bring their projects to a new level. Plays introduced at The Ice Factory have gone on to garner Drama Desk nominations, Obie Awards, Audience First Awards in Edinburgh, Off-Broadway productions, commercial runs, and national and international tours. Learn more about the 29th annual Ice Factory Festival at newohiotheatre.org/ice-factory/.