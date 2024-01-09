The Green Room 42 To Present Stage Debut Of SOMERTON MAN: A New True Crime Musical

Following a sold-out workshop performance in 2023, Somerton Man now makes its stage debut in concert at The Green Room 42.

Are you a fan of true crime? Come experience the eerie tale of Somerton Man in concert!

It's 1948 in Australia, and a man is mysteriously found dead on the beach... No one comes forward to identify him. Detectives have limited resources and time to decipher how he got there and find out who or what is to blame. A slip of paper they find on him might just be able to solve the case, but just how far is everyone willing to go to ensure justice is served?

Creative Team:

Writer/Composer - Justin Witwick

Book Doctor/Director - Lauren Shields

Production Coordinator/Stage Manager - Kenedi Chriske

Producers - Artful Voices Theatre Company LLC

Featuring:

Kyle Dalsimer

Maria Tramontozzi

Adam Boggs McDonald

Kennedy Campbell

Joseph Keegan

Connor Bailey

Carly Ameling

Zakk Ottmers

Cassidy Lobb

Hollyn Gayle

Zachary Scott Prall

DaShaun Williams

Gabrielle Lavoie

Sydney Jo Gershon

Melissa Milano

Band:

Pianist - Justin Witwick

Bassist - Dave D'aranjo

Drummer - Amanda Morrill

Violinist - Thomas Purcell

Tickets are available starting at $21, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.