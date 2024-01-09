The Green Room 42 To Present Stage Debut Of SOMERTON MAN: A New True Crime Musical

Are you a fan of true crime? Come experience the eerie tale of Somerton Man in concert!
Following a sold-out workshop performance in 2023, Somerton Man now makes its stage debut in concert at The Green Room 42.
It's 1948 in Australia, and a man is mysteriously found dead on the beach... No one comes forward to identify him. Detectives have limited resources and time to decipher how he got there and find out who or what is to blame. A slip of paper they find on him might just be able to solve the case, but just how far is everyone willing to go to ensure justice is served?
Creative Team:
Writer/Composer - Justin Witwick
Book Doctor/Director - Lauren Shields
Production Coordinator/Stage Manager - Kenedi Chriske
Producers - Artful Voices Theatre Company LLC
Featuring:
Kyle Dalsimer
Adam Boggs McDonald
Kennedy Campbell
Joseph Keegan
Connor Bailey
Zakk Ottmers
Cassidy Lobb
Zachary Scott Prall
Gabrielle Lavoie
Sydney Jo Gershon
Melissa Milano
Band:
Pianist - Justin Witwick
Bassist - Dave D'aranjo
Drummer - Amanda Morrill
Violinist - Thomas Purcell
Tickets are available starting at $21, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.
