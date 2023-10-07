The Fled Collective to Present STEP KIDS: A Developmental Workshop

The Fled Collective will present its second developmental workshop of its 2023 Season this month. Step Kids is written by Tyrone L Robinson with additional music by Postell Pringle and directed by Raz Golden. Tickets are available for performances on October 26th, 27th and 28th at 7:00 PM at The Flea Theater. The performance on October 27 is Black Theater Night followed by a talk-back with the cast and creative team. Tickets are $15 and will be available through Eventbrite.

Step Kids is a one act hip hop musical that tells the story of a group of college students auditioning for the elite and competitive step dance team, The All Stars. Competition is tough and no mis-step goes unnoticed by "The Voice of God" (Erin Cherry). After much scrutiny and questioning, our heroine, Yessica (Kamiah Vickers) shares her love of Step. In her explanation, she goes into the history of Step Dancing in America and its African Roots, leading her to find her own voice. The audience gets a beautifully recounted history lesson on the history of Step in America along with a High energy show full of music and dance.

In an effort to bring step to communities across NYC, this past spring, The Fled Collective hosted a Step workshop at Kings Elementary School in Brownsville, NY, where scholars ages 5-10 were given firsthand the opportunity to learn the vocabulary of basic Step routines ahead of their graduating recital, Stepping Up! The goal of this workshop was to teach the students about the history of Step and the significant role it played throughout Black History and how it evolved into the artform it is today. Following a brief presentation of the history of Step, the students were taught some basic stepping phrases and ultimately the workshop will end with the students having learned a short routine.

WAITLIST POLICY: In the event of a sold-out show, you may join the waitlist for tickets at the door. The waitlist is first come, first serve, so we advise arriving at least 30 minutes prior to showtime to join the waitlist.

The Step Kids cast and creative includes Kamiah Vickers, Dyce Stephens, Tisa Harriott, Krystal Renée, Erin Cherry, Brandon M. Weber, Brooke Cottrell, and Alesha Jeter.

The musical features Book, Music & Lyrics by Tyrone L. Robinson, with Additional Music & Lyrics by Postell Pringle. Choreography is by James Alonzo White. Produced by Dolores Avery Pereira