The Fisher Center at Bard Presents New Interpretations of Two Holiday Classics

The Fisher Center at Bard celebrates the holidays with two seasonal classics given fresh interpretations by world-renowned artists with deep connections to the college. Leon Botstein leads the Bard Conservatory Orchestra in a symphonic concert performance of Pyotr Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker on December 3, and the Fisher Center presents the world premiere of SITI Company's reimagining of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, co-directed by Anne Bogart '74 and Tony Award winner Darron L West. The work, commissioned by the Fisher Center, is the final production in SITI Company's 30th anniversary "Finale Season," and runs for three performances, December 16-18.

In its special holiday performance on December 3, the 80-piece Bard Conservatory Orchestra, with a 24-member children's chorus, takes on Tchaikovsky's score for perhaps the most widely performed holiday classic, the two-act ballet The Nutcracker. The concert showcases the skill of the exceptional young players comprising the orchestra. It gives Fisher Center audiences a world-class rendering of the music, which Bard visiting associate professor of music Peter Laki, in a program note, contends is "the only thing critics liked about the piece from the start," and is "what has ensured The Nutcracker's place in the repertoire for 130 years, and is likely to keep it there."

After fruitful work-in-progress performances in December 2021, SITI Company returns to the Fisher Center to premiere a uniquely SITI A Christmas Carol. They conjure the ghosts of the past, present, and future to speak to our society's immediate need for gratitude, charity, fairness, justice, and equity. The cast includes Akiko Aizawa, Will Bond, Gian-Murray Gianino, Leon Inguslrud, Ellen Lauren, Kelly Maurer, Barney O'Hanlon, Stephen Duff Webber, and special guests Violeta Picayo and Donnell E. Smith. The production features costumes and scenery by James Schuette, lighting by Brian H Scott, and sound by Darron L West.

Gideon Lester, Artistic Director of the Fisher Center, says, "For 30 years, the legendary SITI Company has been one of the most inspiring and influential American theater ensembles. It's an honor for the Fisher Center at Bard to collaborate with the company to create their 'finale' production-a wholly original adaptation of A Christmas Carol that brings Dickens' words to new life through the theatrical power of imagination-in SITI's inimitable style. Anne Bogart is a Bard alum, so this is a fitting homecoming. We're delighted to continue our collaboration with her at her alma mater and to welcome her superb collaborators back to the Sosnoff Theater."

Anne Bogart has said, "SITI Company and I are thrilled to return to Bard to share our encounter with Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. I graduated from Bard in 1974, and my trajectory was deeply affected by all of my experiences there. Bard instilled in me a sense of adventure and an enduring curiosity."

Performance Schedule and Tickets

Bard Conservatory Orchestra, conducted by Leon Botstein, performs The Nutcracker on Saturday, December 3, at 8 pm EST, in the Fisher Center's Sosnoff Theater. In-person tickets are available for a suggested donation of $15-20, and livestream access is pay-what-you-wish.

Fisher Center presents SITI Company's A Christmas Carol Friday, December 16, at 8 pm; Saturday, December 17, at 6 pm; and Sunday, December 18, at 2 pm. Tickets are $25-65, with $5 tickets for Bard students made possible by the Passloff Pass and a 20% discount for groups of six or more.

Tickets for both events can be reserved at fishercenter.bard.edu, by phone at 845-758-7900 (Monday-Friday, 10 am-5 pm EST), or by email at boxoffice@bard.edu