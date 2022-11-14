Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Fisher Center at Bard Presents New Interpretations of Two Holiday Classics

Learn more about A Christmas Carol and The Nutcracker here!

Nov. 14, 2022  
The Fisher Center at Bard Presents New Interpretations of Two Holiday Classics

The Fisher Center at Bard celebrates the holidays with two seasonal classics given fresh interpretations by world-renowned artists with deep connections to the college. Leon Botstein leads the Bard Conservatory Orchestra in a symphonic concert performance of Pyotr Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker on December 3, and the Fisher Center presents the world premiere of SITI Company's reimagining of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, co-directed by Anne Bogart '74 and Tony Award winner Darron L West. The work, commissioned by the Fisher Center, is the final production in SITI Company's 30th anniversary "Finale Season," and runs for three performances, December 16-18.

In its special holiday performance on December 3, the 80-piece Bard Conservatory Orchestra, with a 24-member children's chorus, takes on Tchaikovsky's score for perhaps the most widely performed holiday classic, the two-act ballet The Nutcracker. The concert showcases the skill of the exceptional young players comprising the orchestra. It gives Fisher Center audiences a world-class rendering of the music, which Bard visiting associate professor of music Peter Laki, in a program note, contends is "the only thing critics liked about the piece from the start," and is "what has ensured The Nutcracker's place in the repertoire for 130 years, and is likely to keep it there."

After fruitful work-in-progress performances in December 2021, SITI Company returns to the Fisher Center to premiere a uniquely SITI A Christmas Carol. They conjure the ghosts of the past, present, and future to speak to our society's immediate need for gratitude, charity, fairness, justice, and equity. The cast includes Akiko Aizawa, Will Bond, Gian-Murray Gianino, Leon Inguslrud, Ellen Lauren, Kelly Maurer, Barney O'Hanlon, Stephen Duff Webber, and special guests Violeta Picayo and Donnell E. Smith. The production features costumes and scenery by James Schuette, lighting by Brian H Scott, and sound by Darron L West.

Gideon Lester, Artistic Director of the Fisher Center, says, "For 30 years, the legendary SITI Company has been one of the most inspiring and influential American theater ensembles. It's an honor for the Fisher Center at Bard to collaborate with the company to create their 'finale' production-a wholly original adaptation of A Christmas Carol that brings Dickens' words to new life through the theatrical power of imagination-in SITI's inimitable style. Anne Bogart is a Bard alum, so this is a fitting homecoming. We're delighted to continue our collaboration with her at her alma mater and to welcome her superb collaborators back to the Sosnoff Theater."

Anne Bogart has said, "SITI Company and I are thrilled to return to Bard to share our encounter with Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. I graduated from Bard in 1974, and my trajectory was deeply affected by all of my experiences there. Bard instilled in me a sense of adventure and an enduring curiosity."

Performance Schedule and Tickets

Bard Conservatory Orchestra, conducted by Leon Botstein, performs The Nutcracker on Saturday, December 3, at 8 pm EST, in the Fisher Center's Sosnoff Theater. In-person tickets are available for a suggested donation of $15-20, and livestream access is pay-what-you-wish.

Fisher Center presents SITI Company's A Christmas Carol Friday, December 16, at 8 pm; Saturday, December 17, at 6 pm; and Sunday, December 18, at 2 pm. Tickets are $25-65, with $5 tickets for Bard students made possible by the Passloff Pass and a 20% discount for groups of six or more.

Tickets for both events can be reserved at fishercenter.bard.edu, by phone at 845-758-7900 (Monday-Friday, 10 am-5 pm EST), or by email at boxoffice@bard.edu




Plaque Will Be Unveiled This Week Honoring Caffe Cino, The Birthplace of Off-Off-Broadway Photo
Plaque Will Be Unveiled This Week Honoring Caffe Cino, The Birthplace of Off-Off-Broadway
A plaque designating the former Caffe Cino, at 31 Cornelia Street, on the National Register of Historic Places as an LGBT site will be unveiled on Wednesday, November 16th, at 2:30pm. The date marks what would have been proprietor Joe Cino's 91st birthday.
HAMLET IN HARLEM is Now Playing at Theater for the New City Photo
HAMLET IN HARLEM is Now Playing at Theater for the New City
After a sold-out run this past spring, Hamlet in Harlem returns to the East Village's Theater for the New City, for 11 performances, November 10th to 27th, 2022. This American comedy written and directed by Alberto Ferreras promises murder, mystery, offensive stereotypes and cultural appropriations.
THE NUTCRACKER SUITE Comes to The Kaye Playhouse This Weekend Photo
THE NUTCRACKER SUITE Comes to The Kaye Playhouse This Weekend
Manhattan Ballet School Presents a 90-minute production of The Nutcracker Suite to The Kaye Playhouse for two performances only. 
Talking It Out Virtual Arts Festival Will Present November 2022 Short Play Festival This W Photo
Talking It Out Virtual Arts Festival Will Present November 2022 Short Play Festival This Weekend
On November 19th at 7pm EST, the Talking It Out Virtual Arts Festival will present its next series of short plays by emerging playwrights around the world, featuring actors and directors from around the world, in support of raising mental health awareness.

More Hot Stories For You


JEAN JACKETS AND RED PANDAS To Be Presented The New York Theatre Festival's WINTERFEST in DecemberJEAN JACKETS AND RED PANDAS To Be Presented The New York Theatre Festival's WINTERFEST in December
November 13, 2022

The widely surreal absurd Play Jean Jackets and Red Pandas is coming back to the Stage after its initial workshop last Summer. The show will be getting three performances 12/5, 12/9 & 12/11 at The Clemente's Teatro for The New York Theatre Festival's Winterfest.
The Tank NYC to Present LEVI'S BIG LEAP in DecemberThe Tank NYC to Present LEVI'S BIG LEAP in December
November 13, 2022

The Tank NYC in partnership with The Makers' Ensemble will present an all-new musical entitled Levi's Big Leap! with Book, Music, & Lyrics by Dante Green. The new musical will be presented as a semi-staged concert reading on December 7th and 8th at 7:00 PM at The Tank's 98-seat theater.
New Musical LOST SHANGHAI Gets Concert Staging in DecemberNew Musical LOST SHANGHAI Gets Concert Staging in December
November 11, 2022

HONG KONG JOURNEYS will present a concert staging of excerpts from LOST SHANGHAI, a new musical with book/ lyrics by Angel Lam and Richard Caliban and music by Angel Lam, on Friday, December 2 at Merkin Hall.
Donna Lynne Champlin to Star in IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Presented by Transport GroupDonna Lynne Champlin to Star in IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Presented by Transport Group
November 11, 2022

Transport Group will present a one-night-only benefit performance of the Frank Capra holiday classic It’s a Wonderful Life, directed by Artistic Director Jack Cummings III, on Monday, December 12 at 8pm at The Sheen Center for Thought and Culture, 18 Elizabeth Street. Donna Lynne Champlin (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) stars in the role of George Bailey.
Susana Hornos Presents A Tribute To The Multiple Award-Winning Actor Federico Luppi At The United Solo FestivalSusana Hornos Presents A Tribute To The Multiple Award-Winning Actor Federico Luppi At The United Solo Festival
November 11, 2022

Hache Producciones presents Susana Hornos' solo performance on November 17th at 7 pm at the United Solo Festival - Theatre Row.