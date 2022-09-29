Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Field Presents SKIP THE SMALL TALK, October 27

An interactive benefit performance with Gotham Dance Theater and Social Alchemix.

Sep. 29, 2022  

The Field presents "Skip the Small Talk." An interactive benefit performance with Gotham Dance Theater and Social Alchemix

What rule is meant to be broken?
What do you have the power to change?
How well do you think you could know another person?

The Field invites you to a cocktail party like no other. "Skip the Small Talk" is an interactive benefit performance featuring the fantastic, dynamic, and joy-inducing Gotham Dance Theater, and the live conversational party game, Social Alchemix.

Thursday, October 27th, 2022
6:30 - 9:00PM

The Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural & Educational Center
107 Suffolk St
New York, NY 10002

Suffolk & Rivington Streets

Closest subway is Delancey & Essex F/J/M/Z trains

Tickets can be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2200123®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fapp.thefield.org%2Fevent%2F138%2FThe-Field-Presents--Skip-The-Small-Talk?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

The Field is a leading nonprofit arts service organization dedicated to providing strategic services to thousands of performing and media artists and companies in New York City and beyond. The organization's historic charge has been to serve artists and their art-making while challenging systemic problems in the arts sector.

Gotham Dance Theater, founded in 2015 by Marc Nuñez, is dedicated to producing art with social purpose and truly representing the diverse cultures that reside in New York City. GDT is a contemporary and street dance company that creates performance art through devised dance theater.

Social Alchemix is a theatrical hybrid of game night, storytelling, and boozy voyeurism wrapped in the framework of the Scientific Method. Listed as one of the Best Things to do This Weekend by TimeOut NYC, Social Alchemix lets you skip the small talk and get to the good stuff.

Photo Credit: Karen May


