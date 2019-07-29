The Farm Announces Casting For FUN WITH JANE And ALL OF A SUDDEN

THE FARM (We Grow Theatre!) announces the casts and the dates for the new original drama and new musical-comedy for Industry presentations on Monday, August 12 and Tuesday, August 13. Each show will be performed both days.

ALL OF A SUDDEN: Rosa Curry (Frieda), ChristiAnna Nelson (Astrid), Marlon Feliz (Gisa), Michael David (Gunner), Alan Safier (Richter), Patrick Ssenjovu (Karl), John Teresi (Marcus), Khial Watson (Pieter).

FUN WITH JANE: Mary Ellen Ashley (Rachel), Hector Flores Jr. (Ken), John Higgins (Ted), Leslie Jackson (Wallis), Alana Johnson (Gerry), Harrison Lee (Richard), Sarah Nueva (Jesse), Lulu Picart (Jane), and Ensemble/Multiple Roles: Nercido Mota, Victoria Prescott, Jake Austin Robertson, Genevieve Shi.

The play Director is Clinton Turner Davis. For the musical the Director is Sue Lawless, and John Samorian is the Musical Director. The Casting is by Orpheus Group Casting (Ellyn Long Marshall and Maria E. Nelson).

ALL OF A SUDDEN, a new play by Vinson German

MWEntGroup.com/all-of-a-sudden

Inspired by real events. Hamburg, Germany, one year before World War II. A Black German man must choose whether to keep his White wife and their teenage children in the country of their birth, or escape before his family is torn apart by the Aryan purification movement.

FUN WITH JANE, a new musical-comedy by Mitch Weiss

MWEntGroup.com/fun-with-jane-musical-comedy

An unlikely trio of rich women plans to raise $100 million for their charity by using insider trading on the stock market. They create havoc, get caught, put their fortunes at risk, implicate their husbands, and miraculously save a nation of starving children.

THE FARM (We Grow Theatre!) is a group of theatre professionals who work with writers to refine their work to present the best version of their show to an invited audience of theatrical producers and producing organizations. There is no cost or hidden charges for the writer. The FARM pays for everything: director, Equity actors, stage managers, musical director, venue, promotion campaign and for the respective needed staff.





