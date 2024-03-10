The Dyon Collective to Present an Immersive, Victorian Salon Staged Reading of DORIAN GRAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Dyon Collective will present DORIAN GRAY, a Wilde adaptation written and directed by Maeve Aurora Chapman (Home's Kitchen NOCCA, Death Owns an Ice Cream Parlor Chain Theatre, Ever, Oscar Kitchen Sink Theatre Company) starring Elisa Tarquinio (The Body Guard Gateway Playhouse, FBI CBS, Bonefruit Chain Theatre) as Dorian Gray.

Elisa leads a stunning company featuring Miller Koppang as Basil, Alaysia Renay Duncan as Lord Henry and Marc Cobuzzi as Sybil.

DORIAN GRAY is a staged, immersive reading of Maeve Aurora Chapman's adaptation of Oscar Wilde's infamous novel. This adaptation utilizes text from Wilde's letters, poems, and interviews to highlight the parallels between the tragic plot of the novel and Wilde's own life. This play explores themes of masculinity and its repercussions for femininity in a gendered society.

The performance will be held on March 22nd at 7pm at The Tank NYC.