The Drama Company NYC presents Almost, Maine by John Cariani for digital on demand streaming February 27th and February 28th 2021. This unique production of the modern American classic was filmed live outdoors in February 2021 in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City.

Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place that's so far north, it's almost not in the United States. It's almost in Canada. And it's not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn't exist. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But The Bruises heal, and the hearts mend-almost-in this delightful midwinter night's dream.

The production was recorded under strict COVID compliance guidelines, overseen by epidemiologist Elias Preciado, MPH. Through rigorous testing, health monitoring, cleaning, and sanitization the production was able to gather this small group of actors together in an outdoor space to record the play live in person.

"With New York City theaters still being closed to live audiences, it's been exciting to explore the medium of theater through digital streaming." Says The Drama Company NYC Artistic Director Andrew Benvenuti. "What Sara and the cast have done here is really special. The gather together - safely, in the midst of a pandemic and create a theater space in someone's backyard in Harlem is a really incredible feat. I'm excited for everyone to see what they've accomplished."

Almost, Maine is directed by The Drama Company NYC Executive Director Sara Laursen. Lighting Design is by Allison Newcombe. Technical Director and Video Editing is by Cesar Brandi. The cast features Gabe Girson, Ellen Dyar, Mark Ashin ,Gina Marie Bilardi, Jeffrey Roth, Jo Armstrong, Alice Zelenko, Caitlyn Piccirillo, Lucas Babits-Feinerman, Amanda Stamm, Josh Bowen, Adam Schwartz', Ryan Fish, Ricky Goldman, Lauren A. Kennedy, Kat Donachie, Frankie Marasa 5th, Bella Sophia andTristan Shaffer-Goldman.