The Creative Team Behind Puffs Announces THE KAPOW-I GOGO HOLIDAY SPECIAL 2: THE CAROL OF THE CLONES

The creative minds behind the long-running international hit comedy Puffs, Or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic are proud to unveil a special seasonal geektastic extravaganza: The Kapow-i GoGo Holiday Special 2: The Carol of the Clones. Coming to The Peoples Improv Theater (The PIT) on December 9th and 10th, 2019.

A hilarious blend of Dragon Ball Z, The Star Wars Holiday Special, and musical variety shows of the 1970s, The Kapow-i GoGo Holiday Special 2 follows our titular blue-haired superhero as she fights to bring a little Christmas to the far future. There will be epic battles against nefarious foes, Yuletide carols, and dozens and dozens of gags. No prior knowledge of The Kapow-i GoGo Stage Universe (KGGSU) required!

The Kapow-i GoGo Holiday Special 2: The Carol of the Clones is written by Matt cox; directed by Kristin McCarthy Parker, designed by Madeleine Bundy, and produced by Steven Kopp and Stephen Stout. Featuring Chrissy Albanese, Lacy Allen, Mike Axelrod, Langston Belton, Madeleine Bundy, Jessie Cannizzarro, Nick Carrillo, Matt cox, AJ Ditty, Kullan Edberg, James Fouhey, Alex Haynes, Amy Jo Jackson, Jake Keefe, Hank Lin, Evan Maltby, Zac Moon, Karsten Otto, Tara Pacheco, Cristina Pitter, Eliza Simpson, Stephen Stout, and Colin Waitt.

The Kapow-i GoGo Holiday Special 2: The Carol of the Clones performs Monday, December 9th and Tuesday, December 10th at 9pm. The performance will run 90 minutes on The PIT's Striker Stage. Tickets are $20 and available for purchase via: kapowigogosaga.com. The Peoples Improv Theater (The PIT) is located at 123 East 24th Street, NYC, NY 10010, between Park Avenue and Lexington. Subways: 6 or N/R to 23rd Street.

Matt cox's The Kapow-i GoGo Holiday Special 2 is based off of characters originally created as Kapow-i GoGo, a three-part epic comedy play that ran at The PIT in 2015. It extended repeatedly, was a Time Out NY Critic's Pick and was hailed as "rollicking" and "smartly scripted" by The New York Times. The production is being revised and reimagined for a theatrical production in NYC in 2020.

Puffs recently finished up a run of over 900 performances Off-Broadway at New World Stages, after transferring from the Elektra Theater and The PIT. It was filmed as Puffs: Live Off Broadway! and distributed by Fathom Events, available for streaming on BroadwayHD, and available for rental and streaming via Amazon, iTunes and other major retailers. It has had successful runs in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane, Australia. It's currently licensed for performance by dozens of theaters and schools across the country.





