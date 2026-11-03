The Collapsable Hole to Close After Decade at Westbeth Complex

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The Collapsable Hole, the artist-run experimental performance space located at Westbeth Artist Housing in Manhattan's West Village, will close on November 30, 2026, after a decade at its current location.

The venue, which has served as a home for independent and experimental theater for 26 years across two locations, is losing its space at 155 Bank Street after Westbeth secured a higher-paying tenant.

To mark the closure, The Collapsable Hole's partners will host a "Celebration of Life" on Monday, November 30, from 7:30pm to 10pm. The gathering, described as the venue's second celebration of life, will be open to artists, audiences and friends. Admission and drinks will be free, and no RSVP is required.

A 26-Year History of Experimental Performance

Founded in 2000 by experimental theater companies Radiohole and the Collapsable Giraffe, The Collapsable Hole originally operated at 146 Metropolitan Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Over its 13 years in Williamsburg, the space became a hub for experimental performance, presenting work by both founding companies and numerous independent artists.

Among the artists and companies that performed at the venue were Elevator Repair Service, which presented an early version of its acclaimed production Gatz at the space, Young Jean Lee, Big Dance Theater, Banana Bag and Bodice, and Cynthia Hopkins.

The Collapsable Hole received an Obie grant award in 2003 in recognition of its contributions to New York's experimental theater community.

Writing in Artforum, critic Claudia La Rocco described the venue as having "incubated a dazzling who's who of progressive theater and performance folks during its lifespan."

The original Williamsburg location closed on September 14, 2013, with a funeral service and second line procession through the neighborhood.

A Decade at Westbeth

The Collapsable Hole reopened in 2016 at Westbeth Artist Housing, bringing together an expanded collective of partner artists.

Throughout its history, the venue has operated without a designated leader or traditional corporate hierarchy. Instead, its partners have maintained a collective structure in which artists share responsibility for managing the space, developing new work and presenting performances.

The Westbeth location continued the venue's mission of providing an artist-run home for experimental theater and performance in New York City.

The November 30 gathering will offer the community an opportunity to celebrate the space's history and the artists who have contributed to its legacy.

The Collapsable Hole's Celebration of Life will take place Monday, November 30, from 7:30pm to 10pm at 155 Bank Street in Manhattan. Admission is free, drinks will be provided, and no RSVP is necessary.

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