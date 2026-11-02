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THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT to Play HB Playwrights Theatre

Judith Elster marks her directorial debut in this darkly comic New York story by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis.

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THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT to Play HB Playwrights Theatre

Judith Elster Productions will present Stephen Adly Guirgis's The Motherf**ker with the Hat, playing three performances only, November 13-14, at HB Playwrights Theatre, 124 Bank Street, in the West Village.

A darkly hilarious New York story about love, loyalty, addiction and one very suspicious hat, the play follows Jackie, a recovering addict fresh out of prison, whose world unravels when he finds another man's hat in his girlfriend's apartment. What follows is a fast, funny and ferocious look at the people we lean on, and the lies we tell them.

Written by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis (Between Riverside and Crazy), The Motherf**ker with the Hat premiered on Broadway in 2011 and received six Tony Award nominations, including Best Play.

This production marks the directorial debut of Judith Elster, who also plays Veronica. The cast features Oscar Alejandro Guevara, Judith Elster, Joe Beaton, Lana Ayrapetyants and Diego Cornejo, all trained at HB Studio.

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