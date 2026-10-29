50 PLAYS BY WOMEN+ OVER 50 Reading Series to Launch at Center at West Park

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The Center at West Park, in partnership with 50 Plays by Women+ Over 50 (50x50), will present three readings to kick off the fall season of the CWP Launchpad Reading Series. The Series provides a platform for emerging theatre companies and early-career producers to curate a weekend of pay-what-you-can developmental readings of new work.

The 50 Plays by Women+ Over 50 list encourages theaters to read, develop, and produce plays from the generation of female playwrights who were excluded at the outset of their careers because of their gender and are now overlooked because of their age. 'We were so delighted when Madelyn reached out to us. With CWP's long commitment to inclusion and community support, we couldn't ask for a better partner in our mission to support the work of women playwrights over fifty,' said Cheryl Davis, founder of the 50x50 List with Jacquelyn Reingold. Both women are on the Executive Committee of Honor Roll!, an advocacy and action group of women+ playwrights over forty - and our women+ over forty allies - whose goal is inclusion in theater.

The 50x50 List Reading Series will take place November 7-8 at The Center at West Park at The Church of St. Paul & St. Andrew, 263 W. 86th Street (@Broadway) in the Church's Parlor Studio. Pay-what-you-can tickets are available now.

ABOUT THE READINGS

November 7, 7:00pm

OH, I REMEMBER THE BLACK BIRCH

Written by Velina Hasu Houston

Directed by Kalina Ko

Inspired by a true World War II event, a young Polish Jewish woman escapes Nazi Poland and ends up in pro-Germany Japan where she strives to survive between the country's politics and an established, circumspect Jewish community.

Reserve tickets here.

November 8, 3:00pm

EARLY SUNDAY MORNING

Written and directed by

Dara O'Brien

With Amanda Baxter,* Jed Peterson,* and Chris Chinn.*

An exploration of the volatile marriage of iconic American artist Edward Hopper and painter Josephine Nivison. What is the price of genius, and who pays?

Reserve tickets here.

November 8, 6:00pm

ALLOWANCE

Written by Deborah Savadge

Directed by Jason Guy

With Melissa Hurst*, Ella Rivers*, Gilberto Saenz*, Kat Tyler, and Craig Waletzko*, and Jean Brookner*

Inspired by real events, Allowance introduces a family on the verge of calamity and time-shifts to unravel a cryptic nightmare of heartache and loss.

Reserve tickets here.

*Members Actors' Equity Association

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