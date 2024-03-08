The Classical Theatre of Harlem Celebrates 100 Years of the Harlem Renaissance and 25 Years of CTH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Classical Theatre of Harlem has announced a special event, "Renaissance Reborn: Reimagining the Past, Igniting the Future," commemorating 100 years of the Harlem Renaissance and 25 years of CTH. The event will take place on March 21st at 7 PM at the historic Cathedral of St. John the Divine (1047 Amsterdam Ave at 112th Street, New York, NY 10025).

Featuring luminaries in history, Black arts, and Harlem culture, CTH is hosting a public panel discussion on the Harlem Renaissance, commemorating the centennial of a dinner hosted by Charles S. Johnson in 1924. This dinner marked the first time Harlem’s centrality to America’s extraordinary Black literary output of the day was recognized. As a company, CTH is working to reorient New York City’s cultural axis further north, with a Renaissance Reborn by commissioning original works of theatre by today’s burgeoning talents, offering free access to its work for everyone, and making deep investments in community care that now encompasses work with dozens of health NGOs, local microbusiness entrepreneurs, and its peer arts and culture groups.

Renaissance Reborn will feature live performances and a powerhouse panel discussing the legacy and future of the Harlem Renaissance with historians, local artists, and culinary leaders. Confirmed panelists include: Carl Cofield, Melba’s Melba Wilson, Peter Francis James, David Levering Lewis, and Mark Harding. The panel will be moderated by Shondaland staff writer, Mia Brabham Nolan. WNYC is a media partner of the event. This program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs In partnership with the City Council. CTH will be presented with a proclamation from New York Mayor Eric Adams marking the significance of the event.

The evening will also feature musical performances and excerpts from CTH's upcoming production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, set in the heart of the Harlem Renaissance.

This unique opportunity celebrates the rich cultural history of Harlem and the impact of the Harlem Renaissance on our society today. Free tickets are available now and can be reserved at www.cthnyc.org.