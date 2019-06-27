The Cell Theatre Presents An All-Female Led Artistic Showcase THE WOMEN'S CYCLE

An artistic event to be held on Thursday, July 11 at 8 PM, Friday, July 12 at 8 PM and Sunday, July 13 at 3 PM at The Cell Theatre. The Women's Cycle will feature two new plays, desserts, wine and an art installation all created and curated by female identifying artists.

Join us at The Cell Theatre for an evening unlike any other. Guests will be treated to an art installation created by Painter Michele Struss. At 8 PM (3pm on Sunday, July 14th) audiences will be seated for the first of the two play showcases entitled Girl Talk based on the YouTube series Girl Talk with Nancy Anne written by and starring Sara Benjamin.

After Girl Talk a twenty-minute intermission will commence in which audiences can walk around the theater enjoying and purchasing Michele's artwork while partaking of delicious desserts created by Chef Vanessa Ceballos and her culinary team from Firefly Petite Bistro, as well as wine by a team of female identifying wine purveyors. After intermission the second play will begin which is entitled In Search of Maria Teresa written and performed by Maria Baratta. At the end of the Friday evening and Sunday afternoon shows will offer audiences the opportunity to have a brief talk back time with Michele, Maria and Sara.

Nancy Manocherian's the cell is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the incubation and presentation of new works by emerging artists. Founded in 2006, the cell has produced over a dozen critically-acclaimed world premiere productions of new plays and musicals including The Evolution of Mann, Sam's Room, Bastard Jones, Crackskull Row, The McGowan Trilogy, Horse Girls, Hard Times: An American Musical and more. the cell also features the jazz @ the cell series and has served as a home base for a large community of resident artists and organizations such as Blackboard Reading Series, Artists Without Walls (AWOW), Irish American Writers and Artists (IAW), Sybarite5, and Tribeca New Music.





