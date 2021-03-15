The CUNY Theatre Festival Announced
Artists involved include Melissa Errico, Paul Distefano, Stephen Adly Guirgis and more.
The CUNY Theatre Festival will take place on March 20 and will be live-streamed. A full-day lineup of guest artists will be offering specialty workshops, panel discussions, and lectures. The evening will be the presentation of new works by CUNY student playwrights. Their plays and monologues are paired with directors, actors, and designers from other CUNY schools.
For information, registration and updates please visit cunytf.org.
Guest Artists 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Registration for each artist is encouraged (names are linked to registration)
|Chauvet Bishop
|Paul Distefano
|Jake Parisse and Lexi Orphanos
|Morning Panel
|Stephen Adly Guirgis
|Melissa Errico
|Nikkole Salters
|Evening Panel
|Evening Program - Monologues and Plays
New Works 7:30 - 10 p.m.
|Playwright
|Play Title
|Institution
|Jack Adam
|La Machine de L'Humour
|Queens College
|Xinghao Yan
|Hypersomnia
|BMCC
|Nolan Patrick Frontera
|Missing Spoons
|Brooklyn College
|Hassan Shah Azeemi
|Salah
|BMCC
|Myrlevens Adrien
|Palaver
|York College
|Leonardo Gonzalez Dominguez
|In Between the Silence
|BMCC
|Shenisha Mitchell
|Through the Doors
|Brooklyn College
|Isidora Farias
|Where are They?
|BMCC
|Destiny Rosales
|What is Love?
|Laguardia
|Raven Scott
|Hoodies Up
|BMCC