The CUNY Theatre Festival Announced

Artists involved include Melissa Errico, Paul Distefano, Stephen Adly Guirgis and more.

Mar. 15, 2021  
The CUNY Theatre Festival will take place on March 20 and will be live-streamed. A full-day lineup of guest artists will be offering specialty workshops, panel discussions, and lectures. The evening will be the presentation of new works by CUNY student playwrights. Their plays and monologues are paired with directors, actors, and designers from other CUNY schools.

For information, registration and updates please visit cunytf.org.

Guest Artists 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Registration for each artist is encouraged (names are linked to registration)
Chauvet Bishop
Paul Distefano
Jake Parisse and Lexi Orphanos
Morning Panel
Stephen Adly Guirgis
Melissa Errico
Nikkole Salters
Evening Panel
Evening Program - Monologues and Plays

New Works 7:30 - 10 p.m.

Playwright Play Title Institution
Jack Adam La Machine de L'Humour Queens College
Xinghao Yan Hypersomnia BMCC
Nolan Patrick Frontera Missing Spoons Brooklyn College
Hassan Shah Azeemi Salah BMCC
Myrlevens Adrien Palaver York College
Leonardo Gonzalez Dominguez In Between the Silence BMCC
Shenisha Mitchell Through the Doors Brooklyn College
Isidora Farias Where are They? BMCC
Destiny Rosales What is Love? Laguardia
Raven Scott Hoodies Up BMCC

