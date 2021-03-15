The CUNY Theatre Festival Announced

The CUNY Theatre Festival will take place on March 20 and will be live-streamed. A full-day lineup of guest artists will be offering specialty workshops, panel discussions, and lectures. The evening will be the presentation of new works by CUNY student playwrights. Their plays and monologues are paired with directors, actors, and designers from other CUNY schools.

For information, registration and updates please visit cunytf.org.

Guest Artists 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

New Works 7:30 - 10 p.m.