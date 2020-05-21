The COMFORTABLY QUARANTINED Project Announces Presentation Premiere Date

The Comfortably Quarantined Project, a new virtual playwriting initiative connecting writers and actors to collaborate remotely, announces it will release it's first collection of original plays on Sunday, May 31st at 7pm EST.

The project aims to create and film short original pieces which explore themes, ideas, and perspectives related to the Covid-19 pandemic. The presentation will be available to view on demand for free through the project's page at https://www.facebook.com/TheComfortablyQuarantinedProject.

Spearheading the creative endeavor are Founding Artistic Director Derek Roland and Dramaturg Katie Mallinson. The project seeks to make theatre which embraces the limitations of social distancing, focusing on professional collaboration that acknowledges the current constraints on live performance while finding ways to engage audiences virtually.

The award-winning writers whose work will be featured in the first ever presentation will be Katie Northlich, Jeffrey James Keyes, Rosanna Hall, and Derek Roland. The impressive inaugural casts include actors Adriano Gatto, Kym Chambers, Devon Goffman, Hanna Gaffney, Katie Goffman, Jerry Miller, Shereen Hickman, and Jason Yudoff. Jerry Miller will also serve as the video editor for the project.

For more information about the project and it's members, please check out

https://www.facebook.com/TheComfortablyQuarantinedProject.

Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You