The Brick Theater And Obvious Volcano Present UNS*X ME HERE: THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

The Brick Theater And Obvious Volcano are pleased to announce the world premiere production of UNS*X ME HERE: THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH, text written by William Shakespeare and directed by Maggie Cino. UNS*X ME HERE will play a three-week limited engagement at The Brick (579 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY).

Performances begin Friday, November 8 and continue through Saturday, November 23. Opening Night is Saturday, November 9 (7 p.m.). Tickets are $20 and available at BrickTheater.com.

A "Mad Max" world in which titles and prophecy mean nothing. And everything.

According to Cino, "The setting for this production is in the near future after flooding, caused by a hurricane, led to a global pandemic which wiped out 90% of the population. The remaining population is living in medieval circumstances, trying to reconstruct society. The initial panic is done, this is the new world order, and everyone is trying to figure out the new power structures. Inspiration for this production has come from Naomi Aldermen's The Power, Emily St. John's Station Eleven, and Alan Weisman's The World Without Us. In addition, an interesting project that is trying to see and define patriarchy is constructed is the Seen On Radio series Men."

Although the play uses the pronouns as they are written in the original text, no one has been cast in a character that uses the same pronouns that the actor uses in daily life. The characters will be portrayed by the actors as their preferred gender identity in their current physical body.

The production stars Moira Stone* as Macbeth and Mick O'Brien* as Lady Macbeth, as well as, Kiebpoli Calnek*, Hope Cartelli, Rebecca Comtois, Ivanna Cullinan,* Alex Guhde, Bob Laine, Derrick Peterson*, Adam Swiderski, Kristen Vaughan, Zuri Washington*. *Performing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. AEA approved showcase.

The production features scenic design by Mike Mroch, costume design by Karen Flood, and lighting design by Charlotte McPherson. Eric Nightingale is the sound designer, Berit Johnson is the prop designer, Adam Swiderski is the fight choreographer, Scott R. Sheppard is the movement consultant, Ivanna Cullinan is the dramaturg and Berit Johnson is the stage manager.

Tickets are $20 and are now available online at www.BrickTheater.com or by calling 866-811-4111. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater ½ hour prior to performance.





