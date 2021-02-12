Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Bardcast Players Present Shakespeare's MACBETH

Live streamed on YouTube on Friday, February 19 and 20.

Feb. 12, 2021  

The Bardcast Players Present Shakespeare's MACBETH

The Bardcast Players present a two-performance online production of William Shakespeare's Macbeth as a benefit for the Actors Fund and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The performances are entirely free to the public and will be live streamed on YouTube on Friday, February 19th at 7:30 pm (https://youtu.be/--WmiCA2Has) and Saturday, February 20th at 3pm (https://youtu.be/qScCJ8PptnI). Links will also be available on our website at www.thebardcastyoudick.com and on our pages on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The Bardcast Players are a close-knit band of professional actors, directors, and educators with experience on Broadway and in Regional Theatre across the country. An offshoot of the popular Shakespeare podcast The Bardcast: "It's Shakespeare, You Dick!" (co-created and hosted by Lisa Ann Goldsmith and Owen Thompson), the Bardcast Players had their beginnings in the early days of the pandemic when Goldsmith and Thompson were looking for creative outlets and invited their talented - and suddenly unemployed - friends to join them for bi-weekly readings that came to be known as Shakespeare Sunday.

Although these readings were initially conceived as private and informal affairs, it swiftly became apparent that the quality of the performances was exceptional. As more and more people were invited to see them, Lisa Ann and Owen were encouraged to take them to the public. And so, after consulting with both Actors Equity and SAG-AFTRA, that is precisely what has been done, and a uniquely chilling and psychologically complex version of Shakespeare's Scottish tragedy is the result.

Lisa Ann and Owen are both accomplished actors, directors, and educators. Their podcast has listeners in numerous locations in 45 countries in six out of seven continents. The cast includes Albert Aeed, Chaunice Chapman, Zachary Clark, Natalia Cuevas, Michael Daly, Cynthia Enfield, Lisa Ann Goldsmith, Jeff Gurner, Dana Hardy, Alvin Keith, Patrick Lawlor, Brian Linden, Simon Nigam, Elisabeth S. Rodgers, Benjamin Russell, and Colin Wulff. Owen Thompson is the director.

Please join us for an electrifying experience, which elevates the typical online arts presentation to something rarely seen in these theatre-deprived coronavirus times.

There will be a brief Q & A with the cast after the show.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin Merch

Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories   Shows
Apollo Theater & Screen/Play Presents 30 YEARS OF HOUSE PARTY Photo

Apollo Theater & Screen/Play Presents 30 YEARS OF HOUSE PARTY

United Solo to Present Liba Vaynbergs QUEENS QUEST Photo

United Solo to Present Liba Vaynberg's QUEEN'S QUEST

NNPN Announces Collaboration With UCSB for The BIPOC Reading Series Festival Photo

NNPN Announces Collaboration With UCSB for The BIPOC Reading Series Festival

THE HONEYZOOMERS Reaches 39th Episode Photo

THE HONEYZOOMERS Reaches 39th Episode


More Hot Stories For You

  • Arts, Entertainment, And Media Unions Announce Legislative Push To Advance Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion
  • The 5th Avenue Theatre Opens Submissions for the Second Cycle of Musical Development Program
  • 4th Annual SIDF Winter Mini-Fest Presents Dance from Israel, Singapore and Seattle
  • New Dates for Broadway at The Paramount Announced - MEAN GIRLS, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, HAMILTON and More!