The Bardcast Players Present Shakespeare's MACBETH

The Bardcast Players present a two-performance online production of William Shakespeare's Macbeth as a benefit for the Actors Fund and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The performances are entirely free to the public and will be live streamed on YouTube on Friday, February 19th at 7:30 pm (https://youtu.be/--WmiCA2Has) and Saturday, February 20th at 3pm (https://youtu.be/qScCJ8PptnI). Links will also be available on our website at www.thebardcastyoudick.com and on our pages on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The Bardcast Players are a close-knit band of professional actors, directors, and educators with experience on Broadway and in Regional Theatre across the country. An offshoot of the popular Shakespeare podcast The Bardcast: "It's Shakespeare, You Dick!" (co-created and hosted by Lisa Ann Goldsmith and Owen Thompson), the Bardcast Players had their beginnings in the early days of the pandemic when Goldsmith and Thompson were looking for creative outlets and invited their talented - and suddenly unemployed - friends to join them for bi-weekly readings that came to be known as Shakespeare Sunday.

Although these readings were initially conceived as private and informal affairs, it swiftly became apparent that the quality of the performances was exceptional. As more and more people were invited to see them, Lisa Ann and Owen were encouraged to take them to the public. And so, after consulting with both Actors Equity and SAG-AFTRA, that is precisely what has been done, and a uniquely chilling and psychologically complex version of Shakespeare's Scottish tragedy is the result.

Lisa Ann and Owen are both accomplished actors, directors, and educators. Their podcast has listeners in numerous locations in 45 countries in six out of seven continents. The cast includes Albert Aeed, Chaunice Chapman, Zachary Clark, Natalia Cuevas, Michael Daly, Cynthia Enfield, Lisa Ann Goldsmith, Jeff Gurner, Dana Hardy, Alvin Keith, Patrick Lawlor, Brian Linden, Simon Nigam, Elisabeth S. Rodgers, Benjamin Russell, and Colin Wulff. Owen Thompson is the director.

Please join us for an electrifying experience, which elevates the typical online arts presentation to something rarely seen in these theatre-deprived coronavirus times.

There will be a brief Q & A with the cast after the show.