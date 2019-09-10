The Award Winning SUPERBUNNY Series Comes to NYC in October 

The Adventures of Superbunny (Episode 5) will be presented at the NY Theater Festival's SummerFest (newyorktheaterfestival.com) by non-profit theatre company Rabbit Hole Theatricks, Inc. (www.RabbitHoleTheatricks.org). Thumperino Superbunny returns for his fifth musical adventure and this time the stakes are higher than ever. The Adventures of Superbunny (Episode 5) is based on an award-winning series of children's books by Amber L. Spradlin.

The Adventures of Superbunny (Episode 5) - A rabbit with super powers learns that a former librarian is planning to steal every book in New York City because he believes that knowledge should be controlled. He also has a plan to stop the digital downloading and scanning of books. Can Superbunny save the day? This is a tale about believing in yourself, embracing progress, and how important it is to share the gift of knowledge with everyone.

The Adventures of Superbunny (Episode 5) has book and lyrics by Michael Mackenzie Wills (writer/director of the MAC Award-winning Operation Opera and The Cow Named Cow musicals), music by C. Colby Sachs (composer of the MITF award-winning The Princess, The Cow, and The Corn Maze), and choreography by J. Joseph Burke (A Superbunny Christmas). Starring Erik Jonathan Shuler in his epic return to the crowd pleasing role of Thumperino Superbunny, Matt Haas (Midtown International Theatre Festival's Best Actor) as Felonious Farghoven, Meghan Bailey (original cast album of Bystander) in her Rabbit Hole Theatricks debut as Veronica. Based on the children's book Thumperino Superbunny and the Laser of Doom by Amber L. Spradlin, winner of the 2019 Purple Dragon Fly Award and the National Indie Excellence Award.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You