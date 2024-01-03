The American Theatre of Actors Opens the Second Half of Its SEASON 48 with Omar Bakry's New Play, SUPERMAN & SERENA

The American Theatre of Actors opens the second half of its Season 48 with Omar Bakry’s new play Superman and Serena.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

The American Theatre of Actors opens the second half of its SEASON 48 with Omar Bakry's new play, SUPERMAN & SERENA, running January 10– 21. (Tuesdays – Saturdays @ 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m.).


Parabolizing world events through the lens of personal exchanges, SUPERMAN& SERENA concerns well-known psychiatrist Fredrick Mullen now finding his private and professional lives challenged as a result of an encounter with Salma, a Muslim woman struggling with mental health issues. As both doctor and patient reconnect with long-lost aspects of their past, the stage is set for tragedy to strike Fredrick just as a new perspective on the future is within his grasp.

Alex Chilton and Inji El Gammal star as Dr. Fredrick and Salma. The cast also includes Joanna Stone, Sarah Voigt, Robert Lomberto, Jacob Schmidt, Samar El Zein, and Ahmed Sabry. Production directed by Vincent Scott, with lighting & set by Gus Ferrari

$25 - ALL SEATS

$20 - STUDENT/SENIOR (ONLY AT THE DOOR)

RESERVE TICKETS HERE


Late seating may be problematic. ADA Access: please have an assistant if you are in a manual wheelchair. Call 24hours in advance if a wheelchair ramp is required to get over the 3 steps at the front of our facility: 212-581-3044. Only 1 wheelchair spot is available per performance. Masks in the theatre are optional until further notice.

If you are feeling unwell or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, have been exposed to anyone within 14 days of your visit, or have been instructed to self-isolate, we ask that you stay home and contact the ticket site (or producer of the show) to discuss a ticket refund or exchange. Ticket purchasers are responsible for informing and providing this information if they are providing the ticket for a guest. Anyone that does not abide by our protocols may be denied entry to our facility. We recognize that public health guidelines may change and therefore our policies are also subject to change without notice. If you test COVID positive within a week of being in our facility, you may have exposed others. Please call us as a tracing contact: 212-581-3044.




Recommended For You