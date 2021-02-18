Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The AlphaNYC Presents HOW TO SURVIVE BEING IN A SHAKESPEAREAN PLAY

How to Survive Being in a Shakespearean Play will be streamed live over Zoom!

Feb. 18, 2021  

Some day it's going to happen: You're going to find yourself on stage, wearing tights, and saying things in iambic pentameter. Face it, you're in a Shakespeare play, and that means it's a pretty good bet you're going to DIE.

The Bard is out for blood, but this play is here to stop him! How could Romeo and Juliet survive? Julius Caesar? A nameless soldier in Henry the Fifth? What if King Lear had an emotional support llama and didn't need to make terrible mistakes? Join us in discovering how a dozen of Shakespeare's plays could've turned out differently! If only they listened...

Cast A
Performances
Friday February 26th7:00 A
Saturday February 27th 9:00 A
Sunday February 28th 5:00 A
Tickets
http://BillA.Eventbrite.com

Cast B
Performances
Friday February 26th 9:00 B
Saturday February 27th 7:00 B
Sunday February 28th 8:00 B
Tickets
http://BillB.Eventbrite.com
$10 Tickets (When bought in advance) with Promo Code 2021


