The AlphaNYC presents "How to Survive Being in a Shakespearean Play", performing Live over Zoom!

Some day it's going to happen: You're going to find yourself on stage, wearing tights, and saying things in iambic pentameter. Face it, you're in a Shakespeare play, and that means it's a pretty good bet you're going to DIE.

The Bard is out for blood, but this play is here to stop him! How could Romeo and Juliet survive? Julius Caesar? A nameless soldier in Henry the Fifth? What if King Lear had an emotional support llama and didn't need to make terrible mistakes? Join us in discovering how a dozen of Shakespeare's plays could've turned out differently! If only they listened...

Cast A

Performances

Friday February 26th7:00 A

Saturday February 27th 9:00 A

Sunday February 28th 5:00 A

Tickets

http://BillA.Eventbrite.com

Cast B

Performances

Friday February 26th 9:00 B

Saturday February 27th 7:00 B

Sunday February 28th 8:00 B

Tickets

http://BillB.Eventbrite.com

$10 Tickets (When bought in advance) with Promo Code 2021