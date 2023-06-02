The Actors Studio to Present IN PROCESS Featuring Strindberg's DANCE OF DEATH and Chekhov's THE THREE SISTERS

The Actors Studio will complete its 75th Year Anniversary Season with the final installment of its ongoing “Actors Studio In Process” series. Presented Friday, June 9 and Saturday June 10 at 7PM at The Actors Studio (432 West 44th Street), this rare opportunity to observe representative work from private sessions offers audiences a glimpse behind The Studio doors to observe curated evenings of advanced work, drawn from acting sessions. At these open rehearsals, audiences may observe a scene from a larger production, a variation on a scene, and/or exploration of work designed by the actors—just as is done every week in session at the Studio. A moderator will lead a short Q & A after the work, where the audience can ask questions about what they have seen.

Seating for the June 9 and 10 “Actors Studio In Process” sessions are free, and extremely limited. Those who would like to attend must visit www.TheActorsStudio.org/75ProcessJune to reserve seats and receive confirmation of access.

The June 9 and 10 sessions of “In Process“ will feature work from:

Dance of Death by August Strindberg

featuring Martha Gehman, Timothy Doyle, and Christian Baskous.

Strindberg’s Dance of Death is a play very much ahead of its time. It deals with love, death, and the impossible relationship between a man and his wife, and God. Throw in a visiting cousin, and you have the entire deliciously venomous narrative of Strindberg’s masterpiece.

The Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov

featuring Eric Betancourt, Alfredo Diaz, Peter Gregory, Bryan Hickey, Marcia Haufrecht, Steven Mendillo, Sayra Player, Stella Pulo, Delissa Reynolds, Lisa Richards and Nat Wolff. Directed by Greta Seacat.

First performed at the Moscow Art Theatre in 1901, The Three Sisters probes the lives and dreams of Olga, Masha, and Irina, former Muscovites now living in a provincial town from which they long to escape. Their hopes for a life more suited to their cultivated tastes and sensibilities provide a touching counterpoint to the relentless flow of compromising events in the real world.In this powerful play, a landmark of modern drama, Chekhov masterfully interweaves character and theme in subtle ways that make the work's finale seem as inevitable as it is deeply moving. In our program, a cast of 11 Studio actors will bring in their ongoing exploration of Act III of the play.

“People often wonder what goes on inside The Actors Studio, and now we offer a rare chance to come and see our members at work,” says Beau Gravitte, Artistic Director, The Actors Studio (NYC). “While the work in session will always remain private, the selected scenes presented are representative of the work we do, week-in and week-out at The Actors Studio. These are open rehearsals, where the emphasis will be on process and not on result.”

For more information about The Actors Studio, visit TheActorsStudio.org.