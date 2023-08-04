Telly Leung & Elliott Masie Launch New Learning Festival Combining Learning and Broadway

The event runs November 7 and 8.
Imagine Combining Learning and Broadway! The Learning Festival, Nov 7 and 8 in New York City and Hosted by Elliott Masie, Telly Leung and the Learning Collaborative, is a unique event for learning & talent colleagues - deeply evolving the Conference/Convention model.
Rather than traditional keynotes, trade shows and one-way breakouts - the Learning Festival will be Conversations, Explorations, Discussions with 250 global learning colleagues, and interactive interviews with provocative authors. Elliott Masie is bringing the magic of Broadway and Storytelling - with amazing theater performers including Festival co-host, Telly Leung, star of Aladdin and Allegiance.
Elliott Masie has combined 30 years of creating and producing global learning and performance events (including TechLearn, Learning Conference, eLearning Europe and the original Computer Training & Support Conference) with his experience as a Tony Nominated Broadway Producer (The Prom, Here Lies Love, Allegiance, Funny Girl and Dan Lauria's Just Another Day) to create an engaging and dynamic two-day Learning Festival located in the Theater District of New York City.
Learning Festival Hosts, Faculty & Performers:
Plus, every participant will receive a free copy of these books by your Learning Festival Faculty:
Please go to https://www.masie.com for complete event details and registration.
