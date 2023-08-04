Telly Leung & Elliott Masie Launch New Learning Festival Combining Learning and Broadway

The event runs November 7 and 8.

By: Aug. 04, 2023

Imagine Combining Learning and Broadway! The Learning Festival, Nov 7 and 8 in New York City and Hosted by Elliott Masie, Telly Leung and the Learning Collaborative, is a unique event for learning & talent colleagues - deeply evolving the Conference/Convention model.

Rather than traditional keynotes, trade shows and one-way breakouts - the Learning Festival will be Conversations, Explorations, Discussions with 250 global learning colleagues, and interactive interviews with provocative authors. Elliott Masie is bringing the magic of Broadway and Storytelling - with amazing theater performers including Festival co-host, Telly Leung, star of Aladdin and Allegiance.

Elliott Masie has combined 30 years of creating and producing global learning and performance events (including TechLearn, Learning Conference, eLearning Europe and the original Computer Training & Support Conference) with his experience as a Tony Nominated Broadway Producer (The Prom, Here Lies Love, Allegiance, Funny Girl and Dan Lauria's Just Another Day) to create an engaging and dynamic two-day Learning Festival located in the Theater District of New York City.

Learning Festival Hosts, Faculty & Performers:

  • Elliott Masie - Chair of The MASIE Learning Collaborative & Masie Productions
  • Telly Leung - Actor, Producer, Director on Broadway & Television. Co-Host of Empathy Concerts and Leadership Coach
  • Richard Culatta - Learning Leader, Innovator and Author. Head of ISTE and was a Learning Innovation Leader in the Obama Administration
  • Melinda Doolittle - Singer, Performer and American Idol Finalist
  • Sharon Claffey Kaliouby - Learning Advocate and Analyst - Founder of Women in Learning
  • Brandon Carson - L&D Cares (Careers for Learning), Starbucks VP Learning
  • Jennifer McCollum - CEO, Linkage, Inc. (@ SHRM), Author - "In Her Own Voice"
  • Plus more Chief Learning Officers, Technology Innovators and Broadway Performers!
  • And the ideas, perspectives and engagement of YOU and 250 Global Learning Colleagues

Plus, every participant will receive a free copy of these books by your Learning Festival Faculty:

  • Digital for Good: Raising Kids to Thrive in an Online World - Richard Culatta
  • In Her Own Voice: A Woman's Rise to CEO - Jennifer McCollum
  • Learning in 2024? - eBook by Elliott Masie

Please go to https://www.masie.com for complete event details and registration.



Recommended For You