Teatro SEA Announces Exciting 2024 Winter/Spring SEAson Featuring A Tour To Prominent NYC Latino Theaters

Teatro SEA, the forefront Latine children's theater, will unveil its Winter/Spring 2024 SEAson, promising a diverse array of bilingual performances, and cabaret nights designed for audiences of all ages.

During the temporary closure of its Main Theater for a major renovation at The Clemente Center, Teatro SEA will embark on a captivating City Tour, gracing some of the most iconic Latino theaters in New York City, including Repertorio Español, Teatro Círculo, Hostos Center for the Arts, and Pregones/PRTT. Additionally, they will be showcasing MicroTheaterNY productions at Teatro SEA's cabaret space, Punto SEA. An international highlight includes participation in the 15th Festitaller Internacional de Títeres de Matanzas (FesTITIM) in Matanzas, Cuba during May - Teatro SEA on the Road.

"With the temporary closure of our main stage, we gratefully embrace the opportunity to collaborate with our esteemed friends and colleagues in the city's Latino theaters. Their generous opening of doors and warm welcome during this moment of need, allows us to showcase family-oriented and youth-centric theater at their venues, introducing our works to new audiences. " said Dr. Manuel Moran, Founder, CEO, and Artistic Director of Teatro SEA.

Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing renovations, Teatro SEA's outreach programs will continue, bringing the enchantment of live theater to various locations, including schools, community centers, libraries, and city parks. Morán emphasizes, "Our commitment goes beyond the stage. We believe that even in the absence of our main theater, the arts can be a beacon of inspiration. Our outreach programs are designed to touch the lives of diverse audiences and bring the joy of performance to every corner of our community."

Teatro SEA will present an array of productions from its award-winning repertoire, including The Colors of Frida, celebrating the life of the great Mexican painter; Rancho Tales, classic stories and Latin American songs in this piece of theater for the very young; the "Latinized" classic story of Ricitos (Goldie Locks) and the Three Bears; The Journey of Pura Belpré's Tales, celebrating a pioneer Puerto Rican librarian, author, and puppeteer; and The Crazy Adventures of Don Quixote, Teatro SEA's smash hit about Cervantes' iconic novel, bringing this classic novel to the stage for young audiences.

Some of these performances will be featured in Teatro Fest 2024, a city-wide Latinx theater festival organized by the Alliance of Teatros Latinos, NY.

Rafael Sánchez, Executive & Artistic Director of Repertorio Español says "Having Teatro SEA as guests is both an honor and a pleasure for Repertorio, collaborating together as we expand the variety of performances in our theater on 27th Street. Celebrating the artistry of an organization that has been doing excellent work for years is always a source of joy for our organization."

José Cheo Oliveras, Founding Artistic Director of Teatro Círculo, shared his excitement about the collaboration: "As we reopen Teatro Círculo after a long renovation, we are thrilled to welcome Teatro SEA and their wonderful production of 'Rancho Tales' to be part of our Spring Season. This is a long overdue collaboration, and we are very much looking forward to it."

Félix Arocho, Director of Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture, expressed enthusiasm at welcoming back Teatro SEA to the Hostos stages: "For many years, their productions have enriched both our students and community. We are delighted to rekindle this collaboration and look forward to continuing the tradition of bringing quality theater experiences to our audiences."

The 2024 Winter/Spring SEAson is a celebration not only of performances but also of the cultural connections and shared experiences that strengthen our communities

Rosalba Rolón, Artistic Director of Pregones/PRTT, says "NYC's Teatro SEA -perennial favorite of our children and families- will grace our stage at the Puerto Rican Traveling Theater with new performances of their wildly imaginative Las Locaventuras de Don Quijote | The Crazy Adventures of Don Quixote. We look forward to welcoming our fellow magic makers of the theater this June."

Teatro SEA invites the community to join them on this exciting journey through the heart of Latino theater in New York City, as they continue to foster the appreciation of Latin American culture and create memorable experiences for audiences of all backgrounds.

For more information and ticket details, please visit www.teatrosea.org.

The full schedule is below:

Winter-Spring SEAson

@ REPERTORIO ESPAÑOL (Manhattan, NY)

Los Colores de Frida/The Colors of Frida

Performance: Saturday February 24, 2024, 3pm

Location: Spanish Repertory Theater | 138 E 27th St, New York, NY 10016 (6 Train to 28th Street (2 blocks away) W or R trains to 28th Street (4 blocks away)

Recommended for 6 to 12 years old

Performed in Spanish and English simultaneously

Tickets: $10 Adults and Children

"The Colors of Frida/Los Colores de Frida" is a bilingual show about the great Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, which combines storytelling, music, visual arts, and puppets.

@ TEATRO CÍRCULO (Manhattan, NY) Part of TEATRO FEST 2024

Rancho Tales

Performance: Saturday March 9, 2024, 3pm

Location: Teatro Círculo | E 4 Street, NY 10021 (6 to Astor Place, R or W to 8th Street-NYU, F to 2 Avenue)

Recommended for 0 to 7 years old

Performed in Spanish and English simultaneously

Tickets: $10 Adults and Children

"Rancho Tales" is a delightful retelling of some family favorites stories incorporating music, puppetry, movement, and visuals. It's a perfect show for the little ones from newborn to five years old. "Pepa" and "Pepe" guide everyone through three bilingual classic barn stories: The Ugly Duckling, Three Billy Goats Gruff, and The Red Hen, accompanied by popular Latin American barn songs.

@ HOSTOS CENTER FOR THE ARTS & CULTURE (Bronx, NY) Part of TEATRO FEST 2024

Ricitos and the Three Bears/Ricitos y los Tres Ositos

Performances: Saturday - April 20, 2024, 3pm

Location: Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture, Repertory Theater | 450 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10451 (2, 4 or 5 Trains to 149th St & Grand Concourse)

Recommended for 3 to 8 years old

Performed in Spanish and English simultaneously

Tickets: $10 Adults and Children

Mr. Oscar, Mrs. Osaura, little Oscarito and of course the over-curious, super-snooping Ricitos/Goldilocks lead audiences on a comic adventure as Goldilocks confronts the three bears and has to learn to take responsibility, say sorry and make friends.

@ PREGONES/PUERTO RICAN TRAVELING THEATER (Manhattan, NY)

The Crazy Adventures of Don Quixote/Las locaventuras de Don Quijote

Performances: June 13-15, 2024 (Fri. 8pm, Sat. 3pm & 8pm)

Location: Pregones/PRTT, 304 W 47th St. New York, NY 10036 (C and E Trains to 50th St. or R, N, W or Q to 49th Street)

Recommended for 8 years old and up.

Performed in Spanish and English simultaneously

Tickets: $20 Children $30 Adults

Legendary Spanish writer Miguel Cervantes and his ghostly companions join forces to help his titular character Don Quixote overcome challenges and find his way back home.

MICROTEATRO @ Punto SEA Cabaret

Performances: Saturdays - May-June, 2024, 8pm

Location: Teatro SEA | 107 Suffolk Street, NY 10021 (J/M/Z to Essex St. or F to Delancey St.)

Recommended for adults

Tickets: $10 general audience

Punto SEA is an intimate venue within Teatro SEA featuring Latinx acts of no more than three performers, who will present cabaret, burlesque, poetry, music, performance art and stand-up. A flexible space with capacity for 25-35 people, Punto SEA has a full bar and food offerings!

TEATRO SEA ON THE ROAD - TOURING PERFORMANCES

15 Festitaller Internacional de Títeres de Matanzas (FesTITIM)- Cuba (May 14-19, 2024)

Performances of The Journey of Pura Belpré's Tales will premiere at the International Puppet Theater Festival in Matanzas, Cuba!

TEATRO SEA WEB SERIES

Nunito's Calendar/El Calendario de Nunito

Recommended for ages 3 to 10 years old

Location: SEA Kids Network - Youtube Channel

Join Nunito, an extraterrestrial boy who comes to Planet Earth to learn about humans, for a journey through historic dates, cultural celebrations, and holidays throughout the year. Why do we celebrate Thanksgiving and Independence Day? Join Nunito and learn about the meaning of these special days.

El Avión/The Airplane

Recommended for ages 3 to 10 years old

Location: SEA Kids Network - Youtube Channel

Hop aboard El Avión/The Airplane, a bilingual web-series and musical band designed to empower immigrant children. Fly and sing, day and night, on this airline of humans and monsters. Each episode features the crew on their travels, as they interact in humorous encounters while offering insightful solutions to current issues. Put your tray table in an upright position - and get ready for a joyful ride of puppetry, music, dance, theater, and animation!

About Teatro SEA

Established in 1985, SEA (Society of the Educational Arts, Inc.), is the premiere Bilingual Arts-in-Education Organization and Latine Children's Theater in the United States. SEA has created and produced a combination of educational theater productions and art workshops/programs specifically designed to examine, challenge and create possible solutions for current educational, social and community issues. Its internationally celebrated programs include school, outdoor, community and main stage performances, workshops and residencies, among others, reaching over 75,000 children and young adults every year. The organization, established by Dr. Manuel A. Morán, currently has offices in San Juan, New York, and Florida. Teatro SEA has its performance space at the Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural and Educational Center on Manhattan's Lower East Side. More information at teatrosea.org