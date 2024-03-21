Tanna Frederick's LION EYES Comes to United Solo Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



United Solo Festival will present Lion Eyes,one woman’s transformational journey of self-discovery, love, betrayal and redemption written and performed by award-winning actress Tanna Frederick (Film: “Two Ways Home,” “Defrost,” “Irene in Time”), whose Hollywood dreams take a shocking turn. With creative directors including icons Randal Kleiser ("Grease") and Judd Nelson ("The Breakfast Club", "St. Elmos Fire"), Lion Eyes will be staged at the United Solo Festival on Friday, March 29, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. at Theatre One at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street in NYC.

In this captivating one-woman show, witness the journey of a young woman who dreams of making it big in Hollywood, only to find herself entangled in the web of a wealthy, eccentric film director. Despite their unconventional bond and striking age gap, their mutual passion for film and theater fuels their connection—until she uncovers her unwitting role in a game of lies and financial manipulation within their inner circle. As she pursues love, family, and children with the director, shattering revelations come to light which drives her into the dark realms of alcoholism and addiction. Seizing the chance to reclaim control over her life, she confronts the truth of her relationship and future, delving into her family’s legacy of deep-seated issues that have guided her choices. This poignant narrative of self-discovery, love, betrayal, and redemption is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of art. For audiences aged 18 and above.

“Lion Eyes is a love story with fangs," says Frederick. "Being a muse was an addiction, and my ego thought I was running the show while everything around me was being ripped down. I didn’t want to see it."

The runtime is 45 minutes with no intermission.

General admission tickets are $52.50, which includes a $5.00 service charge. For tickets, visit UnitedSolo.org. Direct ticketing link: https://festival.unitedsolo.org/show/1710624026707x659828335693791200

Lion Eyes (formerly HANYAK) was workshopped at the Los Angeles Fringe and Two Roads Theater in Studio City, CA.