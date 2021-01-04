Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TSquared Production Company Presents Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT

Twelfth Night will be streamed live on January 5th at 7pm via the company's Twitch account.

Jan. 4, 2021  

TSquared Production Company Presents Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT

TSquared Production Company will usher in 2021 with an online reading of William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night on January 5th at 7pm.

A whirlwind romance of mistaken identity and unrequited love, this tale of comic chaos is a reminder that out of tragedy can emerge laughter, wit and even joy. It's also your chance to watch Twelfth Night on Twelfth Night - I mean, how can you resist that?

This production of Twelfth Night is directed by Jessica Damrow Sherman and features a cast of TSquared alums and new faces:

Tess Ammerman* -- Olivia

John Bergeron -- Fabian

Trent Blanton* -- Malvolio

Laura Byrne -- Curio

Elizabeth Colagrande - Reader (Servant/Officer)

Ed Faver -- Sir Toby Belch

Garrett Gallinot -- Valentine

Heidi Hart -- Maria

Tim Liu* -- Sir Andrew Aguecheek

Steven Michael Martin* -- Antonio

Emily Miller -- Viola

Sam Shurtleff -- Captain, Priest

Michael Smith-Gallo -- Orsino

James Weeks* -- Sebastian

Kirk White -- Feste

*Denotes Member of Actors' Equity Association

TSquared Production Company's reading of Twelfth Night will be streamed live on January 5th at 7pm via the company's Twitch account (https://www.twitch.tv/tsquaredproductionco). Join us in welcoming 2021 with an evening of shipwrecks, disguises, revelry and love. After all, Twelfth Night comes but once a year!



Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • First Details and Creatives Announced For Ambitious Paisley Theatre Project in 2021 to 2022
  • 9 Alex Brightman Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • Who's New to BroadwayWorld's Stage Door This Week? Book Your Virtual Shoutout Today!
  • VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from THE BEST OF RADIO FREE BIRDLAND ON BROADWAY