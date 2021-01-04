TSquared Production Company Presents Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT

TSquared Production Company will usher in 2021 with an online reading of William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night on January 5th at 7pm.

A whirlwind romance of mistaken identity and unrequited love, this tale of comic chaos is a reminder that out of tragedy can emerge laughter, wit and even joy. It's also your chance to watch Twelfth Night on Twelfth Night - I mean, how can you resist that?

This production of Twelfth Night is directed by Jessica Damrow Sherman and features a cast of TSquared alums and new faces:

Tess Ammerman* -- Olivia

John Bergeron -- Fabian

Trent Blanton* -- Malvolio

Laura Byrne -- Curio

Elizabeth Colagrande - Reader (Servant/Officer)

Ed Faver -- Sir Toby Belch

Garrett Gallinot -- Valentine

Heidi Hart -- Maria

Tim Liu* -- Sir Andrew Aguecheek

Steven Michael Martin* -- Antonio

Emily Miller -- Viola

Sam Shurtleff -- Captain, Priest

Michael Smith-Gallo -- Orsino

James Weeks* -- Sebastian

Kirk White -- Feste

*Denotes Member of Actors' Equity Association

TSquared Production Company's reading of Twelfth Night will be streamed live on January 5th at 7pm via the company's Twitch account (https://www.twitch.tv/tsquaredproductionco). Join us in welcoming 2021 with an evening of shipwrecks, disguises, revelry and love. After all, Twelfth Night comes but once a year!