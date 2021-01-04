TSquared Production Company Presents Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT
TSquared Production Company will usher in 2021 with an online reading of William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night on January 5th at 7pm.
A whirlwind romance of mistaken identity and unrequited love, this tale of comic chaos is a reminder that out of tragedy can emerge laughter, wit and even joy. It's also your chance to watch Twelfth Night on Twelfth Night - I mean, how can you resist that?
This production of Twelfth Night is directed by Jessica Damrow Sherman and features a cast of TSquared alums and new faces:
Tess Ammerman* -- Olivia
John Bergeron -- Fabian
Trent Blanton* -- Malvolio
Laura Byrne -- Curio
Elizabeth Colagrande - Reader (Servant/Officer)
Ed Faver -- Sir Toby Belch
Garrett Gallinot -- Valentine
Heidi Hart -- Maria
Tim Liu* -- Sir Andrew Aguecheek
Steven Michael Martin* -- Antonio
Emily Miller -- Viola
Sam Shurtleff -- Captain, Priest
Michael Smith-Gallo -- Orsino
James Weeks* -- Sebastian
Kirk White -- Feste
*Denotes Member of Actors' Equity Association
TSquared Production Company's reading of Twelfth Night will be streamed live on January 5th at 7pm via the company's Twitch account (https://www.twitch.tv/tsquaredproductionco). Join us in welcoming 2021 with an evening of shipwrecks, disguises, revelry and love. After all, Twelfth Night comes but once a year!