TRU VOICES Annual Play Reading Series Submission Deadline Extended To April 1, 2022

Theater Resources Unlimited announces the submissions deadline for TRU VOICES will be extended until April 1, 2022. Presented with the generous support of R.K. Greene and The StoryLine Project, TRU VOICES seeks full length plays for the annual series, to be presented on Sundays in July.

presentations may be virtual, with the possibility of the series being presented live in one of Manhattan's off-Broadway theaters. TRU will pay for a developmental reading of your new play. To apply, fill out an application: PRS22Application.pdf (writable PDF) or PRS22Application (Word), and send to TRUPlaySubmissions@gmail.com

Created to nurture producers as well as writers, TRU VOICES seeks producer-driven projects. Each reading is followed by a "Dollars and Sense" panel discussion with prominent New York producers, general managers and artistic directors focusing on potential venues, marketing and budgeting of the work. TRU Literary Manager Cate Cammarata will once again oversee the administration of TRU Voices.

Producers are invited to submit new work that they are interested in developing. Theater companies are invited to submit new work that they wish to produce in the series. Writers are invited to submit and are strongly encouraged to use this as an opportunity to form a relationship with a potential producer, for our series and perhaps for the future.

TRU is particularly interested in works that deal with current social issues and encourages submissions from BIPOC voices. However, all good works are welcome by all and any talented writer. To view guidelines and applications, visit truonline.org/tru-event-category/tru-voices/ and direct any questions to TRUPlaySubmissions@gmail.com

TRU members may submit free of charge. All non-members must submit a $25 application fee, which is applicable towards our $95 annual membership. If selected for the series, at least one member of the producing/writing team must be a paid member of TRU.