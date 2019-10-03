TOXIC MASCULINITY: The Musical To Feature New Hour Long Version At UCB

TOXIC MASCULINITY: The Musical is set to begin it's extended, hour long version of the show at The Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre (Hells Kitchen) on October 9th. TOXIC MASCULINITY: The Musical has been running at UCB since April and the hour long version is coming on the heels of a round of shows out in Los Angeles.

Time Out NY says "It's the satire we never knew we needed, delivered with wit and aplomb by musical sketch masterminds Douglas Widick and Ken McGraw. Watch as supreme bros Gavin and Trent sing and dance their way through the rules of romantic engagement, in a chipper comedy that's just dark enough to rival It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. "

Gavin (Douglas Widick) and Trent (Ken McGraw), two of the world's greatest bachelors, are here to teach you (the lame and hopeless audience) how to pick up women and live their lifestyle. So, pull a stool up to the bar as they rescue your lame ass through song, sketches and the strong power of bromance. What could possibly go wrong?

The show will feature 5 new songs in addition to the original 8. The stars of the show are calling this version "A power hour with better music and better beer".

TOXIC MASCULINITY: The Musical was written and stars Ken McGraw (UCB) and Douglas Widick (UCB, North Coast, Pop Roulette) and is directed by Caitlin Bitzegaio (The Rundown with Robin Thede, MTV, truTV).

The Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre is an improvisational and sketch comedy theater founded by the Upright Citizens Brigade troupe members, including Amy Poehler, Matt Besser, Ian Roberts, and Matt Walsh. The new Hell's Kitchen theater is located at 555 West 42nd Street in Manhattan. Tickets are available on the UCB website.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You