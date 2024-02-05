TOURIST TRAP Explores Asian-American Identity at Chain Theatre One Act Festival Premiere

TOURIST TRAP, written by Elijah Guo and directed by Dylin Taylor, premieres at the Chain Theatre One-Act Festival on Feb. 10 at 8:00pm, Feb. 18 at 5:00pm, and Feb. 22 at 8:30pm.

Grace, Deborah, and Shu-Ling are tourists on a mission to find the world's largest Applebee's before it gets too late. However, as they grow delirious with hunger and exhaustion, they struggle to find meaning in their own lives as the whirlwind of Times Square becomes otherworldly and strange. In the midst of the city that never sleeps, they end up confronting their own varying degrees of dissociation as Asian American women caught between culture, time, and place - with the help of a mysterious tour guide, a pizza rat, and an off-brand Elmo.

Featuring Marsha Yuan (Do No Harm), Eureka Nakano Grimes (Succession), Misako Yamagishi (Empathy Man) and Anthony Naranjo (Experimento). Stage managed by Damayanti Wallace and Melvin Yen, Costume Designed by Celeste Sam, Produced by Qingan Zhang.

Tickets: $22 in advance (20% off with code TRAP), $25 at the door - Program #3: