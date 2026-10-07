TINA MORGUE Staged Reading to Open at Balance Arts Center This Halloween Season

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After making her world premiere earlier this year, everyone's favorite talent agent is back! Tina Morgue is being presented as a staged reading this Halloween weekend at the Balance Arts Center in midtown Manhattan. This new version of the show features more jokes and new clients, guaranteeing a fang-tastic way to celebrate the spooky season. Performances will be held at Balance Arts Center on October 29-31 at 7pm. Tickets are available now.

Tina Morgue is a Hollywood talent agent with a very unique roster. She represents the monsters from all our favorite horror movies, including vampires, zombies, mummies, and more. At a time when monsters aren't booking like they used to, Tina is only one week away from bankruptcy and losing her beloved office. Using the power of persuasion, quick wit, and a touch of delusion, Tina starts recruiting her retired clients to audition for a major motion picture in order to seal a deal and save the agency she's spent building for decades.

Tina Morgue stars Sophia Carlin as Tina, Wes Ehle as Clay, and Maggie Winslow as Shelly. Rounding out the cast of zany clients and characters are Christian Harward, Giselle Muise, Kirk Yarbrough, and Leo Merrick. The production is directed by Chris Godshall, written by Wes Ehle, stage managed by Isabel Fagre, and co-produced by Carlin, Ehle, and Godshall.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 07 Hrs 54 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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