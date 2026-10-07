TINA MORGUE Staged Reading to Open at Balance Arts Center This Halloween Season
Performances will be held at Balance Arts Center on October 29-31.
After making her world premiere earlier this year, everyone's favorite talent agent is back! Tina Morgue is being presented as a staged reading this Halloween weekend at the Balance Arts Center in midtown Manhattan. This new version of the show features more jokes and new clients, guaranteeing a fang-tastic way to celebrate the spooky season. Performances will be held at Balance Arts Center on October 29-31 at 7pm. Tickets are available now.
Tina Morgue is a Hollywood talent agent with a very unique roster. She represents the monsters from all our favorite horror movies, including vampires, zombies, mummies, and more. At a time when monsters aren't booking like they used to, Tina is only one week away from bankruptcy and losing her beloved office. Using the power of persuasion, quick wit, and a touch of delusion, Tina starts recruiting her retired clients to audition for a major motion picture in order to seal a deal and save the agency she's spent building for decades.
Tina Morgue stars Sophia Carlin as Tina, Wes Ehle as Clay, and Maggie Winslow as Shelly. Rounding out the cast of zany clients and characters are Christian Harward, Giselle Muise, Kirk Yarbrough, and Leo Merrick. The production is directed by Chris Godshall, written by Wes Ehle, stage managed by Isabel Fagre, and co-produced by Carlin, Ehle, and Godshall.
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