TIME TO KILL To Launch Sketch Comedy Residency At Caveat

"Time to Kill: A Sketch Comedy Show!" is now a monthly Saturday prime-time sketch comedy residency at Caveat.

Time to Kill: A Sketch Comedy Show features the best NYC comedians from The Daily Show, The Tonight Show, Hulu, and more! Get ready for a performance packed with sketches, musical numbers, celebrity impressions, stand-up and more!

This month features America's sweethearts, Rachael Burke (The Tonight Show), Scott Hercman (The Daily Show), J. Steven Madura (Super Sketch Tuesday), Lanee' Sanders (The Daily Show), Julia Schroeder (Magnet Theater), Channing Tookes (The Armory), and more! Plus, one featured stand-up per show -- this month is Abbi Crutchfield (Hulu)!

The team's live sketch comedy credits include: 2024 SF Sketchfest, 2023 NY SketchFest (headliners), 2024 Hudson Valley Comedy Festival (headliners), and 2023 NY Comedy Festival. Members of Time to Kill performed their original sketches on NBC Universal's comedy series Bring the Funny across several episodes with Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen, Amanda Seales, and Jeff Foxworthy.

The group is basically the United Nations of late-night TV/talk shows. If I Think You Should Leave's Tim Robinson had sextuplets, it would be the cast of "Time to Kill." One thing they all have in common? They KILL it onstage.

Follow the group on Instagram at @timetokillcomedy for sketch videos, info on their next NYC shows, or to find out when they will be in YOUR city!

About Caveat

Address: 21 A Clinton St, New York, NY 10002

Cross streets: Clinton Street Between Stanton St and E. Houston St

Close subway/bus: J, F, M, M15-SBS, M15, M21

Theater phone number: (212) 228-2100

Ticket link: https://bit.ly/CaveatTTKMarch2024

Ticket price:

$18 standard

$23 at the door

Website for venue: https://www.caveat.nyc/