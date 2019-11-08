THRU: SONGS & STORIES FROM THE APPALACHIAN TRAIL Set For Reading At The Dramatists Guild

An industry reading of the new Bluegrass Musical "THRU: Songs & Stories from the Appalachian Trail" by Andi Lee Carter (he/they) is to be presented as part of the Dramatists Guild's "Friday Night Footlights Series" on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 7:30pm in The Mary Rodgers Room at The Dramatists Guild, 1501 Broadway, (On 43rd Street off of 7th Avenue), 7th Floor, NYC.

This collection of songs and stories based on the experiences of real thru-hikers takes us on a journey through the mountains and woods of the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine and leaves us with the understanding of what it really means to take the road less traveled.

"THRU" features the talents of Amy Ackerman (they/them), Michael Bram (he/him), Jordan Ho (xe/xyr/she), Slaney Jordan (she/her), Lisa (she/they), Murph Murphy (they/them), Kevin Paley (they/them), Dominick Ruggiero (he/him), and Shakira Searle (they/them). The band is led by Music Director, Kim (he/him) on piano, Jarrett Murray (he/him), bass, David Andrés Trujillo Tapias (he/him), guitar, and Robert Price (he/him), banjo.

"THRU" is written by Andi Lee Carter, who recently graduated from the NYU Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program and who actually thru-hiked the 2175-miles of the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine in 2002. He is a proud member of the Dramatists Guild.

"THRU" is produced by Wilson Webel (they/them), founder of Under the Arch Incubator in St. Louis.

Admission is free!

RSVP here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/thru-songs-stories-from-the-appalachian-trail-tickets-80621054745





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You