THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY Opens This Week at Williams Theatre

The World According to Snoopy features an Original Book by Charles M. Schulz, Directed by James Stover, with Musical Direction by Holly Knott, and Choreography by Brittney Coughlin.

The production plays the Williams Theatre, September 24-October 2.

The World According to Snoopy, a revised version of the classic musical Snoopy!, features Charles M. Schulz's iconic Peanuts characters Charlie Brown, Sally, Peppermint Patty, Lucy, Linus, and Woodstock. Under the guidance of Snoopy, the consummate showman, they sing and dance their way through witty philosophies about love and life as only the Peanuts gang can. This family-friendly show, filled with wistful humor and the common anxieties of its juvenile characters, speaks to adults and kids alike. Whether it's suppertime, naptime, or showtime, audiences will fall in love with Snoopy all over again. Rated G.

Purchase tickets at www.pfw.edu/tickets.