THE WATCHERS Comes to the Access Theatre

The Memory Works, a brand-new Brooklyn-based theatre company, introduces its inaugural production, THE WATCHERS, an irreverent biblical horror play written by Sam Graber, directed by Ethan Steers, in his Manhattan debut. Winner of the 2016 Broadway Producer List award, THE WATCHERS is an intimate stage production that questions the nature of zealotry and the reality of human divinity. This introspective work's NYC premiere is also the directorial debut for Ethan Steers and runs from May 24 through June 16 in the Access Theater (380 Broadway, New York, NY 10013). For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.memoryworkstheatre.com/the-watchers.

Against the backdrop of the Minnesota sand mining boom, an energy scavenger and his sister arrive at the river headwaters just east of Jordan. They soon learn they are not alone. A strange man roams the woods at night. He claims to carry the power of God. THE WATCHERS explores the nature of religious belief and steps into the dangerous crossroads of human divinity by questioning whether we should even want that belief to be true.

Director Ethan Steers says this about the play: "The core of the story is the love between two siblings. Torn apart by their dogmatic father for years, it takes the storm of the century to bring Aram and Josie back together."

Jeff Weisz, producer and Managing Director of The Memory Works, calls THE WATCHERS "an exploration of the relationship between good and evil, fear and wonder, the world as described in the bible and the one in which we find ourselves now. Does one exist without the other?"

Sam Graber (Shooter, Horny Bastards, mONSTER) is a decorated playwright from Minneapolis whose plays have been staged both nationally and internationally. His work has been published by Smith & Kraus, Original Works and Dramatic Publishing. More info can be found at www.samgraber.com.

THE WATCHERS will feature the acting talents of Jarett Smithwrick (An Urban Christmas Carol, Split Second, The New American Theatre Co. NY), Shanel Sparr (ShadowPlay, Access Theatre), Nicholas-Tyler Corbin (Shooter, TheatreLAB, Ruffles, The Tank), and Dani Franco (Chivita Magica, Teatro Sea), with direction by Ethan Steers (directorial debut), projection design by Kevin Downing, set design by Phoebe Mauro, lighting design by Becky Nussbaum, and scoring and original music by Jeff Weisz.





