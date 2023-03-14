THE TALE OF AN-NOOR, A Show for Young Audiences, to play 2023 EstroGenius Festival at The Kraine Theate

The Tale Of An-Noor, written and performed by Marina Celander, will premiere at the 2023 EstroGenius Festival: BAN(NED) TOGETHER, presented by FRIGID New York and Manhattan Theatre Source, March 15-April 2. Performances for The Tale of An-Noor are scheduled for Sunday, March 19 at 11am and Sunday, March 26 at 11am at The Kraine Theater (85 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003). Tickets ($20/sliding scale) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 40 minutes and is intended for young audiences.

The Tale of An-Noor, written and performed by Marina Celander, is the tale of a magic bird who flies great distances to visit her friends the Old Tree and the Old River. An-Noor listens to her friends and they share tales of epic migrations, sorrows and loss, of overcoming huge odds, and feeling joy in everyday life at the edge of the river. Told through dance, puppetry and light An-Noor lets children know that there is magic all around us as long as we keep on dreaming and following the stars.

EstroGenius 2023 is proud to share the gorgeous and thoughtful work of Marina Celandar with parents and children of New York City. A repeat EstroGenius performer, Marina was first curated into the Festival in 2018 with her work Shakespere's Sisters by producer maura nguyễn donohue. Since then she has returned to the film festival and now with her children's show.

"I was lucky enough to be in the room when Marina first workshopped An-Noor in 2019," said Melissa Riker, Co-Producer of the EstroGenius Festival. "This graceful and beautiful story held the rapt attention of a room full of edgy Brooklyn performance artists! I have been wanting to share it with EstroGenius audiences ever since that sweet awestruck room fell in love with Marina's skills as a storyteller! Bring your dreaming, creative, wondering children to meet these characters!"

"It is vital to start conversations with young children about what is going on globally in a calm and non-threatening way," said writer and performer Marina Calendar. "I try to talk real talk with children through the vehicle of glitter and sparkles and magic."