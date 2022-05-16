THE SINGING WINDMILLS Returns For a Limited Run in June

Sergey Nagorny and Anya Zicer, co-producers of The Singing Windmills, the world premiere production written by Roman Freud, directed by Gera Sandler, and featuring New York-based Russian, Ukrainian and Israeli actors, who have joined hands and voices during this time of horrific events unfolding in Ukraine, today announced that they will present an encore run June 1-12 at Theatre 71, 152 West 71st Street in Manhattan. The production provides for a meaningful and honest dialogue through theater and first premiered in March 2022 to a sold-out audience. It is being brought back by popular demand thanks to the Fooksman Family Foundation. The Singing Windmills

While many of the cast's fellow actors and colleagues in Ukraine are suffering, and their Russian colleagues are forced to remain silent and are being oppressed for speaking out, this international collective of Russian-speaking actors on the other side of the globe will not remain silent and will not stand still! The Singing Windmills Promo

The Singing Windmills explores the life and work of the legendary Solomon Mikhoels, a Soviet Jewish actor, the artistic director of the Moscow State Jewish Theater and the chairman of the Jewish Anti-Fascist Committee. The production attempts to make sense of and restore the lives and art of legendary heroes, whose breath was cut short and whose legacy was erased. This production ponders on eternal questions, the fate of an artist, the secrets behind inspiration and the price that one is willing to pay for it.

"'When guns speak, the muses keep silent...' This Russian proverb is usually remembered when we want to emphasize that art and war are incompatible things. But we need to remember that this isn't true. That even in the most horrific times, the muses are not and cannot be silent. Even when there appears to be no way out, it is precisely then that people truly need art: to give them a chance to talk about peace, freedom, and the right to happiness and justice. Art is one of the few tools that allows us to remain human no matter what. Even when the guns are roaring, muses will NOT be silent! We invite you all not to be silent with us," commented co-producer Anya Zicer.

The persona of Solomon Mikhoels on whom the play is based is unique in that even in the most difficult of times, he was on the side of truth and justice, despite fear and hopelessness. History repeats itself and the familiar cross-cutting themes, unfortunately, return and appear in front of us now. Yet, no matter how scared we are, we can and must act.

The production is directed by Gera Sandler, a highly acclaimed Israeli/American actor, featured in Netflix's Unorthodox.

The cast of The Singing Windmills stars Dima Koan, who plays Solomon Mikhoels (Who Killed Pushkin, Evil, Expatriate Dreamer, Fosse/Verdon). Koan escaped Russia in 2016 and to this day is awaiting his asylum status as a member of the LGBTQ community in the US. Assistant Director is Tatyana Kot - a breast cancer survivor and advocate. An award-winning choreographer, Kot is the recipient of the Best Actress prizes at Planet Connections Theater Festival, Midtown International Theater Festival and Secondo Theater Festival (Zurich, Switzerland).

The production also features Anya Zicer, the show's co-producer and female lead, playing the role of Asya. Zicer is an Israeli/ Russian speaking/American actress, lead producer of the MART foundation in the US, and the founder of NY's Lost & Found Project. Roman Freud - the playwright of The Singing Windmills, Yelena Shmulenson - an acclaimed American actress, featured in Coen Brothers' A Serious Man, as well in Netflix's Orange is the New Black, Sergey Nagorny - Windmills' co-producer, a NYC and Atlanta based actor featured in many NBC and CBS primetime television shows, including the Blacklist, Criminal Minds, Limitless, MacGyver, and Showtime's The Comey Rule. Rounding out the cast are Gala Orlovsky (Honored Artist of Ukraine), Inna Yesilevskaya, Andrei Kouznetsov, Margarita Merkurieva, Alexander Notkin, and Carlo Maria Velardi.

Part of the proceeds from the June production of The Singing Windmills will be donated to aid the Humanitarian Relief Effort in Ukraine.