THE RING Comes to Soft Brain Theatre Company

The performance is on December 10, 2023 @ 2pm.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards Photo 1 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
THE GAZA MONOLOGUES Comes to the Noor Theatre This Week Photo 2 THE GAZA MONOLOGUES Comes to the Noor Theatre This Week
Theatre For Young Audiences/USA Announces 2024 TYA/USA NATIONAL FESTIVAL & CONFERENCE Hos Photo 3 Theatre For Young Audiences/USA Announces 2024 TYA/USA NATIONAL FESTIVAL & CONFERENCE Hosted By AllIance Theatre
Photos: In Rehearsal For The New Play SHADOWS At ART/NY Photo 4 Photos: In Rehearsal For The New Play SHADOWS At ART/NY

THE RING Comes to Soft Brain Theatre Company

Theatrical magic meets centuries-old tradition in The Ring, a captivating all-female production that breathes fresh life into the beloved world of Commedia dell'Arte. Devised in-company in the same way Commedia troupes of the 1500s/1600s would generate classic scenarios, this whimsical play promises laughter, intrigue, and unexpected twists.

About The Ring: In the heart of Renaissance Italy, where masks conceal secrets and love dances with deception, a sought-after ring jumps around among the townspeople. The tale celebrates the timeless art of improvisation and the joy of theatrical play, all while weaving a tapestry of characters, wit, and physicality.

Meet the Ensemble:

  1. Pantalone: A greedy old man whose love of money clouds his love for his daughter.

  2. Isabella: Pantalone's daughter. A spirited young woman caught in the web of deception.

  3. Capitano: A quasi-explorer seeking to wed Isabella. Not as brave as he says he is.

  4. Aurelio: A cunning young man, desperately in love with Isabella despite her obligation to Capitano.

  5. Columbina: Isabella's clever maid who navigates the chaos with wit and grace.

  6. Brighella: Faithful servant and head chef of Pantalone's house– notedly, not a baker.

  7. Zanni: The brainless servant who struggles to focus on anything but eating.

The all-female cast of The Ring embodies the essence of Commedia dell'Arte, breathing life into characters that defy convention. Come witness their magic as they unravel the mysteries of the ring.

Performance Details:

  • Venue: 85 E 4th Street, New York, NY, 10003

  • Dates: December 10, 2023 @ 2pm

  • Tickets: Available at Click Here

Director's Note: “The Ring is a simple and delightful tale of longing and love. Soft Brain, in its mission to revitalize Commedia dell'Arte, has created a hilarious play as it would have been crafted 400 years ago in Italy, while simultaneously appealing to the humor and excitement present in 2023.” 




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
John Jarboes ROSE Extends at La Mama ETC Photo
John Jarboe's ROSE Extends at La Mama ETC

Due to popular demand, John Jarboe's Rose: You Are Who You Eat extends its run at La Mama ETC. This heartfelt and humorous musical explores the true story of gender cannibalism through song, storytelling, and wordplay.

2
World Premiere Of HOTEL HAPPY to be Presented at Houses on the Moon Theater Company This W Photo
World Premiere Of HOTEL HAPPY to be Presented at Houses on the Moon Theater Company This Winter

Houses on the Moon Theater Company will present the world premiere of the play HOTEL HAPPY, written by Camilo Almonacid (The Assignment), directed by Estefanía Fadul (Repertorio Español's Eva Luna), and featuring puppet direction by Matt Acheson (Broadway's War Horse).

3
Photos: First Look at A CHRISTMAS MEMORY & THE THANKSGIVING VISITOR at Hudson, New Yor Photo
Photos: First Look at A CHRISTMAS MEMORY & THE THANKSGIVING VISITOR at Hudson, New York's Park Theater

Photos have been released of Marceline Hugot (“30 Rock”) and Emmy and Tony Award nominee Peter Frechette (“thirtysomething”) in the second annual production of Truman Capote’s A Christmas Memory & The Thanksgiving Visitor at Hudson, New York’s Park Theater.

4
WASHINGTON to be Presented at The Tank This Month Photo
WASHINGTON to be Presented at The Tank This Month

Washington, a coming-of-age family drama, makes its official Off-Off Broadway debut at The Tank Theater. Follow Sadie as she navigates caring for her bipolar brother and unraveling family secrets during the holidays. Tickets start at $20.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Video
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
Awake in the Dark in Off-Off-Broadway Awake in the Dark
First Unitarian Congregational Society Brooklyn (12/14-12/15)Tracker
POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort in Off-Off-Broadway POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
Witchland in Off-Off-Broadway Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14)Tracker PHOTOS
A 'Berry Little Christmas in Off-Off-Broadway A 'Berry Little Christmas
The Green Room 42 (12/14-12/14)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Mario the Maker Magician in Off-Off-Broadway Mario the Maker Magician
SoHo Playhouse (11/04-12/30)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Picking Up Speed in Off-Off-Broadway Picking Up Speed
Royal Family Performing Arts (12/06-12/11)Tracker PHOTOS
Peter Pan in Off-Off-Broadway Peter Pan
Trinity Theatre (12/14-12/23)Tracker PHOTOS
Dessoff Choirs Presents Dessoff Choirs Presents "Annelies"
Claire Tow Theatre@Brooklyn College (4/25-4/25)
The Museum of Modern Art Presents Alexandre Estrela: Flat Bells in Off-Off-Broadway The Museum of Modern Art Presents Alexandre Estrela: Flat Bells
The Museum of Modern Art (11/04-1/07)
LaneCoArts December Showing in Off-Off-Broadway LaneCoArts December Showing
Manhattan Movement & Arts Center (12/13-12/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You