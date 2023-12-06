THE RING Comes to Soft Brain Theatre Company

Theatrical magic meets centuries-old tradition in The Ring, a captivating all-female production that breathes fresh life into the beloved world of Commedia dell'Arte. Devised in-company in the same way Commedia troupes of the 1500s/1600s would generate classic scenarios, this whimsical play promises laughter, intrigue, and unexpected twists.

About The Ring: In the heart of Renaissance Italy, where masks conceal secrets and love dances with deception, a sought-after ring jumps around among the townspeople. The tale celebrates the timeless art of improvisation and the joy of theatrical play, all while weaving a tapestry of characters, wit, and physicality.

Meet the Ensemble:

Pantalone: A greedy old man whose love of money clouds his love for his daughter. Isabella: Pantalone's daughter. A spirited young woman caught in the web of deception. Capitano: A quasi-explorer seeking to wed Isabella. Not as brave as he says he is. Aurelio: A cunning young man, desperately in love with Isabella despite her obligation to Capitano. Columbina: Isabella's clever maid who navigates the chaos with wit and grace. Brighella: Faithful servant and head chef of Pantalone's house– notedly, not a baker. Zanni: The brainless servant who struggles to focus on anything but eating.

The all-female cast of The Ring embodies the essence of Commedia dell'Arte, breathing life into characters that defy convention. Come witness their magic as they unravel the mysteries of the ring.

Performance Details:

Venue: 85 E 4th Street, New York, NY, 10003

Dates: December 10, 2023 @ 2pm

Tickets: Available at Click Here

Director's Note: “The Ring is a simple and delightful tale of longing and love. Soft Brain, in its mission to revitalize Commedia dell'Arte, has created a hilarious play as it would have been crafted 400 years ago in Italy, while simultaneously appealing to the humor and excitement present in 2023.”