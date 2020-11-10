THE RECTOR To Play Metropolitan Virtual Playhouse This Week

Metropolitan Playhouse presents its next free "screened" reading, live-streamed at no charge, with talkback to follow.

Metropolitan Playhouse's groundbreaking reading series continues as Obie Award winner Metropolitan Playhouse presents its next free "screened" reading, live-streamed at no charge, with talkback to follow, The Rector by Rachel Crothers.

The rector is the most eligible bachelor in the parsonage, but he will not be bullied into a union by the town's grand dames. He will reveal his heart only to one, whose response to his proposal shows the true meaning of love and generosity. From 1905, a subtly subversive play about an independent woman's power in a world where marriage is worth gold, but self-respect is worth far more.

Discussion including audience participation follows the reading with Anna Andes, PhD, Associate Professor of Theatre and Women's Studies Coordinator at Susquehanna University.

November 14, 2020 at 8 PM Eastern. Running Time: 30 minutes. Free of charge. Available at: www.metropolitanplayhouse.org. The video will be available through Wednesday, November 18, 2020 on the Playhouse webpage and YouTube channel.

The Playhouse's virtual readings serve to help compensate performing artists, so particularly hurt during this long ""pause."" Information about the theater's ARTISTS RELIEF FUND may be found at www.metropolitanplayhouse.org/covidaid

