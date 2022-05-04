THE RAVEN Comes to Soft Brain Theatre Co.

Soft Brain Theatre Company has announced its first fully-produced theatrical production, Carlo Gozzi's The Raven, directed by CJ DiOrio and devised in company by Soft Brain Theatre Company. The Raven runs from June 2 to June 12 at The Chain Theatre.

"The Raven takes a centuries-old commedia play and breathes new life into the artform's rich traditions. Enhancing the play with music ranging from folk lullabies to glitzy vaudeville-inspired numbers, we've been able to inject some of our favorite contemporary theatrical conventions to make the piece feel more relevant to today's audience," says Co-founding Artistic Director of Soft Brain Theatre Company, Nicole Tsarouhas.

"All of our company members are trained in physical commedia which adds a heightened sense of play to The Raven. After living through a global pandemic, our production is a reminder and an invitation for audiences to return to the untainted sense of wonder and joy that we all knew in childhood," says Co-founding Artistic Director, RJ Tabachnick.

The Raven is a classical commedia dell'arte play that involves magic, curses, love, deceit and sophistry. When King Millo shoots down a precious raven in the forest, an abominable ogre inflicts a dreadful curse upon him that leaves the ill-fated king forever haunted. His brother, Prince Jennaro, miserably searches the world for the key to break the curse, while thwarting the evil magic of a sorcerer known as Norando. Soft Brain Theatre Company's adaptation features a score of original music with lead composition by Owen O'Leary and Isaiah Spetz.

The Raven is directed by CJ DiOrio and features performers Nikki Amico, Lara García Landa, Megan Jeter, Joshua Kukafka, Owen O'Leary, Lila Perlman, Reed Pike, Isaiah Spetz, RJ Tabachnick, Nicole Tsarouhas and Emma Yaniger. Music direction by Isaiah Spetz, lead musical composition and arrangement by Owen O'Leary, dramaturgy by Emma Yaniger, scenic design by RJ Tabachnick & Isaiah Spetz, technical direction by Connor Gallerani, lighting design by Hailey Kragelj, costume design by Nicole Tsarouhas, and stage management by Megan Jeter.

Tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5441558 Tickets at $25