THE PYRAMID: A Dance Moms Parody Musical Releases New Single

"dance mom" x the pyramid: a dance moms parody musical releases new song

By: Feb. 09, 2024

POPULAR

Erik Van Conover Will Star in Dakota Silvey's New Play, FLIGHT RISK Photo 1 Erik Van Conover Will Star in Dakota Silvey's New Play, FLIGHT RISK
The Tank to Present TEREZIN: CHILDREN OF THE HOLOCAUST Photo 2 The Tank to Present TEREZIN: CHILDREN OF THE HOLOCAUST
Fordham University Theatre To Present Federico García Lorca's HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA Photo 3 Fordham University Theatre To Present Federico García Lorca's HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA
A Daring Tale Of Iranian Girlhood And Womanhood Takes Center Stage In IN THE STILLNESS OF Photo 4 A Daring Tale Of Iranian Girlhood And Womanhood Takes Center Stage In IN THE STILLNESS OF THE NIGHT At The Tank

THE PYRAMID: A Dance Moms Parody Musical Releases New Single

After amassing over 26 million views on TikTok and achieving over 250k streams on Spotify and Apple Music, The Pyramid: A Dance Moms Parody Musical is back with an electrifying new single.

The innovative parody musical The Pyramid: A Dance Moms Parody Musical explores the relentless pursuit of success against the backdrop of the hit Lifetime series Dance Moms, offering a fresh perspective on the world of competition dance and reality television. The creators include composer-lyricist duo Stryska and Grace and bookwriters Erica Molfetto and Molly Russo. 

Since its social media debut last April, The Pyramid: A Dance Moms Parody Musical team has garnered attention from major outlets and the production has graced prestigious venues such as Times Square Live! and 54 Below, captivating audiences with its witty commentary and dynamic performances.

In “Dance Mom”, eminent Dance Mom Christi, played by Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, realizes that she needs to do better to be there for her daughter. The song is available for streaming now on Spotify and Apple Music.

The development of the musical has led to the release of four singles, including “My Little Kendall,” “Welcome to the Candy Apples,” “The Pyramid,” and newly “Dance Mom”. Featuring an ensemble cast including Alyssa Wray, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Max Heitmann, Erica Molfetto, Molly Russo, Senzel Ahmady, Morgan Dudley, and Isabel Grace, the musical brings to life the beloved characters from the Dance Moms universe, offering a fresh and entertaining perspective. 

The Pyramid: A Dance Moms Parody Musical (Developmental Release)

 

Music & Lyrics by James Stryska and Isabel Grace

Book by Erica Molfetto and Molly Russo

Music Direction by James Stryska

Orchestrations by Katherine Cartusciello

Recording and Mixing by Nicky Brenner

Mastering by Eric Scholz

Graphic Design by Renee Shohet

Marketing Director Caitlin Brightman

Produced by Zachary Hausman and Olivia Ebner (Kathryn Cole Productions)

Please note: The Pyramid: A Dance Moms Parody Musical is an independent production not affiliated with "Dance Moms," Lifetime Media, and/or any of its affiliates.



RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
New Relic Theatre Presents ANTIGONE: A Viking Era Adaptation Examining the Moral Obligatio Photo
New Relic Theatre Presents ANTIGONE: A Viking Era Adaptation Examining the Moral Obligations of the Living to the Dead

New Relic Theatre presents a Viking Era adaptation of Sophocles' ANTIGONE, exploring the aftermath of cruelty and the obligations of the living to the dead. Featuring original music and a talented cast, this immersive production runs from February 22-25 at Theaterlab in New York City.

2
Full Cast Announced For New Queer Play AFFECTING EXPRESSION By Kitchen Sink Theatre Compan Photo
Full Cast Announced For New Queer Play AFFECTING EXPRESSION By Kitchen Sink Theatre Company

Kitchen Sink Theatre Company announces complete casting for the industry reading of AFFECTING EXPRESSION, a queer play written by Eliana Cohen-Orth and directed by Eliyana Abraham. The reading will take place on February 24th, 2024 at The Sheen Center in New York City.

3
New Musicals From Stephanie L. Carlin & Oliver Houser to Launch 17th Season Of NYTBs N Photo
New Musicals From Stephanie L. Carlin & Oliver Houser to Launch 17th Season Of NYTB's New Works Series

The 17th season of New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series will launch on Monday, March 4th, 2024 at 7PM ET at The 52nd Street Project in NYC. Learn more about the New Works Series here.

4
Photos: First Look At Screwdriver Studios MACBETH Photo
Photos: First Look At Screwdriver Studios' MACBETH

Screwdriver Studios triumphantly returns to The Players Theatre with yet another sold out Opening Night! Under the direction of Jacob de Guzman-Lawson and Maximilian Johnsson, this Queer Spaghetti Western spin on Macbeth is a visual delight that needs to be seen to be believed.  See photos from the production.

More Hot Stories For You

New Musicals From Stephanie L. Carlin & Oliver Houser to Launch 17th Season Of NYTB's New Works SeriesNew Musicals From Stephanie L. Carlin & Oliver Houser to Launch 17th Season Of NYTB's New Works Series
Photos: First Look At Screwdriver Studios' MACBETHPhotos: First Look At Screwdriver Studios' MACBETH
Teatro SEA Announces Exciting 2024 Winter/Spring SEAson Featuring A Tour To Prominent NYC Latino TheatersTeatro SEA Announces Exciting 2024 Winter/Spring SEAson Featuring A Tour To Prominent NYC Latino Theaters
The Cherry Orchard Festival Presents The New York Premiere Of ADDRESS UNKNOWNThe Cherry Orchard Festival Presents The New York Premiere Of ADDRESS UNKNOWN

Videos

Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas' Video
Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas'
Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month Video
Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway Video
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
Piano Crossroads in Off-Off-Broadway Piano Crossroads
National Opera Center (2/12-2/12)Tracker
"I have friends!" - staged reading of a new play (revised)
The Tank (2/11-2/11)Tracker
Jailbirds in Off-Off-Broadway Jailbirds
Chain Theater Company (2/09-2/17)Tracker PHOTOS
The New Play Festival in Off-Off-Broadway The New Play Festival
Zoom (2/23-3/03)Tracker
Witchland in Off-Off-Broadway Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14)Tracker PHOTOS
POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort in Off-Off-Broadway POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
We Are One: Play Reading and Discussion in Off-Off-Broadway We Are One: Play Reading and Discussion
Actors Theatre Workshop (2/27-2/27)
Hi. I'm Will. in Off-Off-Broadway Hi. I'm Will.
The Stonewall Inn (3/13-3/13)
5BMF Presents IRIS TRIO: PROJECT EARTH in Off-Off-Broadway 5BMF Presents IRIS TRIO: PROJECT EARTH
Trinity Lutheran Church (4/14-4/14)
Despertar Andino in Off-Off-Broadway Despertar Andino
Despertar Andino (9/29-7/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You