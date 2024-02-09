THE PYRAMID: A Dance Moms Parody Musical Releases New Single

"dance mom" x the pyramid: a dance moms parody musical releases new song
After amassing over 26 million views on TikTok and achieving over 250k streams on Spotify and Apple Music, The Pyramid: A Dance Moms Parody Musical is back with an electrifying new single.
The innovative parody musical The Pyramid: A Dance Moms Parody Musical explores the relentless pursuit of success against the backdrop of the hit Lifetime series Dance Moms, offering a fresh perspective on the world of competition dance and reality television. The creators include composer-lyricist duo Stryska and Grace and bookwriters Erica Molfetto and Molly Russo.
Since its social media debut last April, The Pyramid: A Dance Moms Parody Musical team has garnered attention from major outlets and the production has graced prestigious venues such as Times Square Live! and 54 Below, captivating audiences with its witty commentary and dynamic performances.
In “Dance Mom”, eminent Dance Mom Christi, played by Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, realizes that she needs to do better to be there for her daughter. The song is available for streaming now on Spotify and Apple Music.
The development of the musical has led to the release of four singles, including “My Little Kendall,” “Welcome to the Candy Apples,” “The Pyramid,” and newly “Dance Mom”. Featuring an ensemble cast including Alyssa Wray, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Max Heitmann, Erica Molfetto, Molly Russo, Senzel Ahmady, Morgan Dudley, and Isabel Grace, the musical brings to life the beloved characters from the Dance Moms universe, offering a fresh and entertaining perspective.
Music & Lyrics by James Stryska and Isabel Grace
Book by Erica Molfetto and Molly Russo
Music Direction by James Stryska
Orchestrations by Katherine Cartusciello
Recording and Mixing by Nicky Brenner
Mastering by Eric Scholz
Graphic Design by Renee Shohet
Marketing Director Caitlin Brightman
Produced by Zachary Hausman and Olivia Ebner (Kathryn Cole Productions)
Please note: The Pyramid: A Dance Moms Parody Musical is an independent production not affiliated with "Dance Moms," Lifetime Media, and/or any of its affiliates.
