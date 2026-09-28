THE MERBOY NEXT DOOR Will Premiere in Queens in November

NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Merboy Next Door: A New Musical in Concert will come to Queens in November. The new queer musical by Joel B. New will be presented at the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning on Monday, November 16.

When Finn, a guarded foster teen, moves in with his well-meaning new dads near the California coast, he hopes to keep his head down at a new school. But an accidental audition reveals something impossible: his voice has the power to make people listen...whether they want to or not.

As Finn is pulled into a splashy high-school musical, a rivalry with the school’s golden boy, and the secrets of a mysterious principal, he must decide whether to use his newfound power to finally belong -- or risk everything to be truly seen.

This concert-style developmental performance features a small ensemble of actors and musicians, original pop-infused showtunes, and plenty of theatrical chaos.

Following the performance, join us for a brief community conversation about the show and the real-life foster-adoptive parenting journey that inspired it, with invited voices from the foster-care and adoption community.

A 2026 Queens Arts Fund (NYFA) grant recipient, The Merboy Next Door is an original work in development about chosen family, identity, transformation, and the dangerous allure of applause.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 13 Hrs 31 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Off-Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming