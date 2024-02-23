THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING ANXIOUS Comes to NYC Fringe

Made From Concentrate will present The Importance of Being Anxious, written by Hal Cantor and directed by Ralph Bogard. The production will be presented as part of the 2024 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at Wild Project (195 E 3rd St, New York, NY 10009) with performances on April 4th (7:40pm); April 5th (6pm); April 17th (7:40pm); April 18th (6pm); and April 20th (9:50pm).

Tickets ($25; livestream: $15) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.

After winning the Encore Producers Award at Hollywood Fringe in Los Angeles this past summer, and selling out its run at London's Camden Fringe to great reviews, Hal Cantor's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING ANXIOUS brings the angst to where it truly belongs: New York City. Featuring the voice of Ricki Lake, Hal's raw, honest, if often painfully hilarious look at himself, is a coming-of-middle-age comedy about coming out late (some might say ‘very late'), among other anxiety-producing triggers and tribulations.

More ANXIOUS details, including trailers and reviews, can be found at: www.anxiousplay.com.

The creative team includes Johanna Pinzler (Associate Director); Emily Howe (Stage Manager); Rod Jorge (Visual Design); and Zachary Canter (Producer).

Hal Cantor (Playwright) writes television and theater. His Berlin-set half-hour comedy pilot, TO HAL & BACK, which he wrote and starred in, was optioned by Sony Pictures Television. He recently wrote on GREAT ESCAPES with Morgan Freeman and The UnXplained with William Shatner (both for The History Channel). Hal's had multiple plays produced. His one-person show, THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING ANXIOUS, debuted at London's Camden Fringe and won the Encore Producers Award at Hollywood Fringe. CUBICLES, which he wrote & directed in Los Angeles, garnered 7 Theater League nominations including Best Play, Best Writing and Best Director. He's currently adapting his play, THE BONUS ROUND, into a musical with a UK composer. Hal is a member of the Writers Guild of America West and the Dramatists Guild.

Ralph Bogard (Director) has appeared on stages around the world—from the West End to the fringe of NYC: 'Midsummer Night's Dream' (Shakespeare's Globe), ‘Drood!' (West End), 'Nativity! The Musical' (Birmingham Rep), 'Bridgerton' (Secret Cinema), ‘Joseph' (UK tour), RENT (London), Branded (The Old Vic). He is currently touring the UK in a new musical project. As a director, his theater work in solo shows, musicals and plays has toured and been staged internationally. Ralph has a dynamic vision in creating work that excites, moves and challenges the audience, demonstrated by his interactive and immersive projects for the Tate Modern, National Trust, BFI, National Archives, UNICEF and many more. He is also resident host of 'The Prince Charles Cinema' and 'Camp John Waters' (USA), where he interviews stars of the big screen. Made From Concentrate has produced multiple projects for stage and screen including: TO HAL & BACK (half-hour comedy pilot; optioned by Sony Pictures Television); THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING ANXIOUS (solo show); HOLD, PLEASE (Web Series); VIOLATION (short film); SOLICITATION (short, Silverlake Film Festival); MADE FROM CONCENTRATE (full-length comedy, Altered Stages Theater, NYC). New York City Fringe Festival is an open and unjuried theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID New York is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc