THE HOUSE OF CLYTEMNESTRA Comes to 2024 New York City Fringe Festival

The House of Clytemnestra, written and directed by Zoe Bloomfield, will be presented as part of the 2024 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at The Wild Project (195 E 3rd St, New York, NY 10009) with performances on Fri 4/5 at 7:40pm, Mon 4/8 at 6pm, Sat 3/13 at 2:10pm & Tue 4/16 at 7:40pm. Tickets ($20) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 90 minutes.

The Trojan War has finally ended, but the battle isn't over for Queen Clytemnestra. Years after the sacrifice of her young daughter, it's time to face her grief, her ghosts, and her husband. Her other daughter Electra…is also there. An award-winning play for a work in heightened language, using classical and modern text, The House of Clytemnestra highlights our daily performances and the roles women must play with humor and heartbreak; showing our love and masking our grief, or is it the other way around? Either way, the House always wins.

The cast will feature Alexander Bourne, Baldur Dagbjartsson, Danica Jensen, Julianna Mitchell, Lindsey Newton, Zachary Papatheodorou, and Thea Throndson.

Zoe Bloomfield (Playwright/Director) (she/her) is a director, writer, and performer based in Brooklyn. A Los Angeles native, she trained at NYU Tisch School of the Arts in the Experimental Theatre Wing, specializing in devised work. This training culminated with her self-written, self-directed play titled Home for the Holidays. Her performing credits at NYU include Twelfth Night, Gross Indecency, Sugar, I Dream of Hammurabi, and The Drunken Days. Zoe has also appeared in the 2019 Cleveland Borderlight International Festival in When Farah Cries. She has also served NYU professionally as a stage manager and as a wardrobe supervisor, in addition to working as a production intern for the LA based touring theatre company Shakespeare by the Sea.

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. www.frigid.nyc