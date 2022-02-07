THE HIGH PRIESTESS From Permafrost Theatre Collective to Receive Encore Release

Permafrost Theatre Collective's livestream production of Andrew Martini's The High Priestess is getting a second airing this February. The play, which was shot and broadcast live on location at the Dragon's Egg Studio in Ledyard, Connecticut is now being re-released for households to enjoy again. The show enjoyed a successful limited-run last year, being praised as "thought provoking and highly emotional," and "a true portrayal of family life" by Holly P. Strange of OnStage.

Tickets to the re-stream can be purchased here: https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/permafrost-theatre-collective/the-high-priestess-2024

"With everything going on with Omicron right now, we've been holding off on returning to the live stage until later in the year," explains PTC co-founder Thomas Burns Scully, "But we still wanted to get theatre out to the world, and we were so proud of what we did with High Priestess last year that an encore just made sense"

The High Priestess follows a family devolving into chaos in the face of a mother's cancer diagnosis. In the ensuing fracas, revelations of abuse emerge, and old hatchets are unburied. The resulting tumult brings out the harrowing tenderness at the heart of the modern American family.

Conceived during the darkest months of the COVID-19 pandemic and brought to fruition under strict COVID safety guidelines in the Summer of 2021, The High Priestess was directed by Rachel B. Karp, with cinematography by George Redner. Every night the show was shot and broadcast simultaneously, preserving the ethos of live theatre, whilst also carrying a modern naturalistic camera aesthetic. Critics described it as "using the best of both mediums [to create] a truly dynamic night of theater."

"Making independent theater under the shadow of COVID continues to be a struggle," remarks PTC founding artistic director Christina Rose Ashby, "However, we kept being able to look back to The High Priestess and remind ourselves what's possible when you have the right people around you. We are thrilled to be giving it more time in the sun."

Tickets are on sale now at On The Stage for $10-$30, with additional perks for purchasers of higher tier tickets.

The High Priestess was written by Andrew Martini, and featured the talents of:

Mel Gonzales as Warren

Ziggy Schulting as Deirdre

Iris Rhian as Jill

Sandra Laub as Claudia

Khandis Merritt as Annie

Peter Quinones as Buddy

Directed by Rachel B. Karp

Director of Photography: George Redner

Lighting Design and Assistant Camera: Amara McNeil

Lead Producer: Kallan Dana