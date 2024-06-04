THE GOBLIN WOMAN Will Premiere at The Rogue Theater Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Genderqueer storyteller Mackenzie Robin Krestul, in collaboration with visionary director Tori Bogacki and gifted composer J. D. Goodman, has announced the premiere of "The Goblin Woman." This experimental play, authored and performed by Krestul alongside a talented and versatile cast, promises to deliver an immersive and thought-provoking experience for audiences at The Flea and Under St. Marks theaters.

"The Goblin Woman," a distant echo of Christina Rossetti's acclaimed poem, "The Goblin Market," embarks on a journey through the complexities of gender, queerness, desire, and identity. Through a dynamic blend of vignettes, devised movement, poetry, and scenography, the play unravels the story of Lizzie and Laura, two fragmented halves of the same self, and Jeanie, a long-lost-almost-lover. This battle of dichotomies is driven by warring identities and powerful, unyielding feelings which prompt us to question who we are, who we were, and who we will be.

"The story is vulnerable, intimate, and compellingly strange," says Mackenzie Robin Krestul. "We hope that 'The Goblin Woman' will invoke catharsis, and embolden viewers to love themselves wholly and unabashedly."

Performance Details:

Rogue Theatre Festival: June 9th, 4:00 PM, The Flea

Queerly Festival: June 13th, 7:00 PM, Under St. Marks

Queerly Festival: June 22nd, 5:00 PM, Under St. Marks

For more information and to reserve tickets, visit: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/roguetheaterfestival/1099608?

