THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR Opens December 5th

Running from December 5-15 at The Alchemical, 104 W 14th St, New York, NY AFTER a sold out one-night performance in July,

"The Girl with the Red Hair" tells the story of Hayley Jones, a young woman admitted into a psychiatric facility who slowly begins to lose her grip on reality, as she struggles to find her own sanity.

The play features a predominately female cast dealing with issues rarely spoken about, yet ones that many people face on an everyday basis such as mental illness, loneliness, abuse, institutionalization and sexuality in all forms.

Featuring Casey Hartnett returning in the lead role as Hayley Jones. She is joined by a stellar ensemble cast featuring Auberth Bercy, Priya Bond, Vivien Cardone, Dixie Carroll, Alexander Commito, Candy Dato, Margie Foley, Alexandra Rooney and Samantha Yestrebsky.

The creative team led by Anthony M. Laura (Playwright/Director), includes Sofia Licata (Stage Manager), Rachel Epstein (Set Designer), Philip Lauto (Composer), Leona Ross (Makeup) and Robert Massimi/Gimme Shelter Productions (Publicity).

Performances are:

Thursday December 5, 2019: 7:00 PM

Friday December 6. 2019 7:00 PM

Sat December 7. 2019 1:00 PM

Sat December 7, 2019 8:00 PM

Sun December 8, 2019 3:00 PM

Friday December 13, 2019 7:00 PM

Sat December 14, 2019 1:00 PM

Sat December 14, 2019 8:00 PM

Sun December 15, 2019 3:00 PM

Tickets for "The Girl with the Red Hair" are $20. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://thegirlwiththeredhair.brownpapertickets.com/ or https://www.facetofacefilms.net/thegirlwiththeredhair





