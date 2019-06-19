THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR One Night Only Performance Announced At The Alchemical

Face to Face Films announced today that it will present a special one-night-only preview performance of Anthony M. Laura's new drama THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR, on Saturday, July 13th at The Alchemical 104 W. 14th Street (1stfloor), before a planned Off-Broadway run in the Spring of 2020. The play tells the story a young woman who is admitted into a psychiatric hospital for a suicide attempt and soon becomes unable to distinguish reality from fantasy. https://www.facetofacefilms.net/the-girl-with-the-red-hair



Casey Hartnett leads the cast which also features Vivien Cardone (Everwood), Alexander Commito, Amanda Kristin Cox, Candy Dato, Emma Davidov, Kristen Hasty, Rosanne Rubinoand Samantha Yestrebsky.



Creative Team includes Anthony M. Laura (Playwright/Director) Sofia Licata (StageManger) Max Nelson (Director's Assistant) and Philip Lauto (Composer).



When Hayley Jones (Ms. Hartnett) is admitted into a psychiatric facility under the care of Doctor Watkins (Ms. Cardone), she meets an array of characters in the form of reality and hallucination (Ms. Cox) and must find a way to maintain her own sanity. Through the help of Tabitha (Ms. Dato), Cortney (Ms. Yestrebsky), Coury (Mr. Commito), Nurse Janice (Ms. Hasty) and Eve (Ms. Davidov), some of whom suffer from various forms of delusions or disorders, Hayley is determined to find who is her ally in a place where her mother, Pamela (Ms. Rubino) insists that she stays.



"The play features a predominately female cast dealing with issues rarely spoken about, yet ones that many people face on an everyday basis such as mental illness, loneliness, abuse, institutionalization and sexuality in all forms," says Mr. Laura. "A play like this could not succeed without an inspiring and talented ensemble."



Anthony M. Laura is a playwright and filmmaker and the founder of Face To Face Films. He has written, produced and directed three feature films, "Korinne," "Sycamore" and the upcoming film "The Rabbits." In 2017, he wrapped an isolation trilogy, dealing with issues of mental illness and loneliness. His films have won several awards across the United States including Best Director and numerous acting accolades. Face To Face Films recently started a theater wing in which this production will be produced under.



His production company focuses on stories about women and bringing voice to characters that are not regularly seen or heard. Face To Face Films has a resident artist program, building a repertory company of actors who frequently work on the company's projects. Ms. Hartnett, Ms. Cardone, Ms. Rubino and Ms. Yestrebsky are all resident artists with Face To Face Films.



"The Girl with the Red Hair" was originally produced in 2010 at Theater for the New City with Mr. Laura directing and featuring Ashley Adelman in the lead role, who is also a Resident Artist at Face to Face Films.



Tickets are $18.00 and can be purchased online at: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4270423





